Amory police make grand larceny arrest
By Ray Van Dusen | 10:21 am | January 16, 2017 | News
AMORY – Kevin Matthew Brown, 23, of Amory was charged with grand larceny, according to the Amory Police Department. The arrest comes after an investigation into the burglary of a residence in Amory. Brown is housed at Amory Police Department and awaiting a bond to be set by a Monroe County Justice Court judge.
Related Posts
- Shannon man charged with failure to register as a sex offender
- Woman charged with embezzlement from Hamilton business
- Amory police make arrest in burglary case
- Amory police arrest Nettleton man for grand larceny, burglary charges
- Amory police charge Alabama man on multiple charges
- Amory man arrested for burglary of a dwelling
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Undercover agent turned author guest of January booklunch January 13, 2017
- Celebration Recovery helps those with dependencies through religion January 10, 2017
- Bulldogs battle Tigers for division-opening win January 12, 2017
- Former Nettleton mayor passes away January 12, 2017
- Seconds count when it comes to our meaningful lives January 13, 2017
- Amory police make grand larceny arrest January 16, 2017
- Potential abuse law humane for humans and animals alike January 16, 2017
- Legislative update: Jan. 11, 2017 January 16, 2017
- Adams Family Restaurant specializes in fresh-made food January 15, 2017
- Prayer vigil scheduled for missing Nettleton man January 14, 2017
- John Nancy Bishop: What time is this on 18th? Want to be there!...
- Mallory P Johnston: The formation of this article isn't written as an...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
- Country Boy: Unless another team steps up to the plate (so to s...
- Judy Crump: Thanks for sharing this story. I lost my mother to...
abby lann aberdeen accident amory bancorpsouth basketball bbq blackfriday cancer cd cellphone christmas courtesy crime crop crops farming feature featured feautured flowers flu football garden club Hamilton hatley health homegrown humane society music nettleton parade pitmasters police chief reclassification ripley scores singer softball sports SURE tarter tlc veteran wwII