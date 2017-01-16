 

Amory police make grand larceny arrest

By | 10:21 am | January 16, 2017 | News

AMORY – Kevin Matthew Brown, 23, of Amory was charged with grand larceny, according to the Amory Police Department. The arrest comes after an investigation into the burglary of a residence in Amory. Brown is housed at Amory Police Department and awaiting a bond to be set by a Monroe County Justice Court judge.

