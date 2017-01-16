Potential abuse law humane for humans and animals alike

When it comes to passion, few giving organizations live out the range of emotions behind a cause like those of animal rescue groups. The heart-crushing revelation of reported abused dogs can be mended by a wagging tail and knowing that a socialized, vetted and healthy dog has been placed in a forever home. These big-hearted volunteers shed just as many happy tears as they do hurtful tears.

For the many people out there volunteering time and giving money out of pocket for food and veterinary bills, you’re a testament that animal rescue groups are alive and well in Monroe County.

On the grittier side, there are those who would just as soon shoot a harmless dog simply crossing onto their property with no regard to its human family or how inhumane of an act it is.

An inhumane instance reiterated in Mississippi media in the past weeks is a video gone viral of a caged cat in Moss Point being dowsed with scalding water. In 2015, a Fulton man was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for shooting a dog with an arrow outside of Amory and charged with animal cruelty.

As grizzly as these two instances are, they’re just misdemeanor offenses.

Humans subjected to physical torture and gruesome deaths is the stuff of horror movies in fiction and the workings of a demented mind in real life.

According to a 2010 New York Times article about Animal Abuse Syndrome, widely known serial killers were reported to have either been subjected to or participated in animal cruelty growing up.

Jeffrey Dahmer impaled the heads of cats and dogs on sticks as a child. Ted Bundy told of watching his grandfather torture animals. David Berkowitz, also known as the “Son of Sam,” poisoned his mother’s parakeet, according to the article.

You may have never read about five dogs found hung by nooses on the campus of West Point’s Oak Hill Academy in the late 1980s, but I’m sure this article jogs your memory of an unsolved drive-by shooting of a circus elephant in Tupelo in 2013. We still don’t know who committed these cruel acts, but any humane person gasps at such disregard to a domesticated life.

Classifying crimes like armed robbery, aggravated assault, manslaughter and murder as felonies mean stiffer penalties and jail time, which are intended harder lessons learned.

Mississippi Spay and Neuter launched a petition drive in December urging people to push their local legislatures to support District 40 Sen. Angela Burks Hill of Picayune’s proposal of a first-offense felony of aggravated abuse of a dog or cat. The bill didn’t pass in the 2016 legislative term but has been amended and filed for this legislative term.

Felonies are intended for harder lessons learned and reforming people’s illegal ways. Hill’s potential abuse bill is humane for humans and animals alike.