Helping others is key to Avery’s KG 1st Foundation
AMORY – People who worry about the future in the hands of today’s youth surely haven’t met Drake Avery.
Avery, who is a student at Ole Miss majoring in economics and minoring in banking/finance and entrepreneurship, sells insurance and annuities on the side. In his spare time, he also works to build on his barbecue glaze/sauce venture.
Additionally, he has established his own foundation, KG 1st Foundation (Keep God First). His slogan is “Helping Individuals Better Their Tomorrow.”
“I guess this all started being from a church background. My parents are both pastors,” he said. “My heart is for the community. I want to have an event in Amory and make it a Keep God First event. I want it to be like the Railroad Festival with vendors, a carnival and food court from churches and restaurants. We would have a 5K run for all ages with trophies and monetary prizes. I am waiting for approval from the city before I move on with it.”
Avery also said he plans to have inspirational speakers for the event.
“I would like to have a food challenge with people paying $50 to enter it. There would a big jazz and gospel concert in the evening. I would like this event to be held in May 2017,” Avery said.
With the foundation, he also wants to help children, especially those without parents at home pushing them to achieve.
Avery’s plans include having a building locally that would have teachers and professors available Mondays through Fridays to work with children. There would be two 20-minute lecture classes and the rest of the time would be spent exercising through sports lessons. Of course, before anything, there would be homework.
“The complex is my dream for $10 million in Amory that would consist of classrooms, a movie theater, an auditorium, workout rooms, a cafeteria, a swimming pool, dorm rooms, a daycare, a church and professional fields for each sport played in the United States,” Avery said.
For the daycare, Avery said he would like it to be available Mondays through Saturdays for $50 per week. He is trying to see if there are grants or government funding out there that would cover that area.
On another topic, he hopes his foundation will offer an inaugural scholarship this year.
“I want to have a KG 1st Scholarship of $250 this year and then up to $1,000 over the years,” he said. “To qualify, the student must works hard and does their best – a student who would probably not get another scholarship but who is still a go-getter,” Avery said. “You do not have to be an athlete or in drug trafficking to pursue your dreams or be wealthy. A person can go to school, get an actual degree and work hard and do the right thing.”
With his endeavor, Avery wants to lay a solid foundation that will last with his generation.
“We are the Y generation. The elderly and 30 and over [age group] put our generation off. Who is going to impact this group?” he asked. “We can change the world with this foundation. It is real-life curriculum of teaching kids how to handle life. Nobody is teaching these kids how to handle real life.”
Avery would like to see a big brand company take his idea to transform kids and show him how to grow the KG 1st Foundation.
“I have set up a GoFundMe account where people can donate to the foundation,” Avery said. “Donations are tax deductible. The website is www.gofundme.com/263r7pw4.”
Updates about his foundation can be found on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.
