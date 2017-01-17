Reading fosters independence with the help of Amory’s library

AMORY – Amory Municipal Library Children’s Librarian Michelle Bond got a reality check back in September when the third-graders from East Amory Elementary School came to visit on a field trip.

When she asked the group how many students were visiting for the first time, nearly 30 out of 128 hands were raised. That’s not far from 25 percent if you do the math.

The experience of that day brought memories back to Bond of the days when she was on a term of mission duty in Honduras with a church group. She recalled 80 percent of the adult population there being illiterate.

“They were afraid to do anything about it for fear they could be thought of as being stupid and that whatever contributions they could make to society would be irrelevant,” Bond said.

While the literacy rate is much better in the United States, results of studies published by the Institute of Education Sciences during the last 25 years indicate roughly 50 percent of participants were at either basic or below basic levels of reading proficiency in three categories measured. While advancing technology has the capability to help with reading proficiency, too often it is harnessed more for entertainment than education outside of a structured classroom setting.

“People may not realize that most of the reading public prefers fast reads put out by authors such as John Grisham, which are typically written at a fifth-grade level,” Bond said.

She has added the genre of graphic novels to supplement the library’s resources for readers who have difficulty in reading through a book with most of the content being text.

A comic book may contain a single story, or as many as three or four stories between its pages, which may or may not all have the same characters. A graphic novel normally contains only a single story with the same cast of characters, according to an online resource. The high content of illustrations helps cultivate comprehension skills while the reader is working toward increasing reading proficiency.

Bond is working on another task at the library these days in addition to her regular duties. She has cataloged all the books in the children’s library by Accelerated Reading (AR) level to conform to software now used in public schools for monitoring the practice of reading.

“I began working on that in March 2015,” said Bond, who is working toward the same goal with the youth collection. “The children’s and youth books comprise 11,174 volumes out of over 30,000 books in our collection.”

Another program advocated by Bond is called “1,000 Books by Kindergarten,” which promotes a mission of just that-reading 1,000 books to a child between birth and the time a child starts school.

Breaking down that number into a book a day makes it entirely manageable- once again, if you do the math. A book a day adds up to 365 in the first year, 730 the second and 1,095 books in three years, and it’s okay to repeat readings of favorite titles.

Studies have revealed reading to children provides a great opportunity for bonding with family and further accelerating the motivation to push a child to the top of the class in Accelerated Reading.

The principles of the Accelerated Reading program include engaging students to select books to work toward attainable, personalized goals; building transferable skills to move confidently into reading complex texts in content areas; developing strong classroom routines while maintaining ease and flexibility; and, finally, quickly accessing reliable data to help make the best decisions possible and achieve greater growth.