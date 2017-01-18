Belle, Curlee honored for Salute to Service
ABERDEEN – As a precursor to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Hands On Aberdeen and the Aberdeen High School JROTC acted together Jan. 14 to honor two community servants – Cecil Belle and Mac Curlee – during the unit’s military ball.
“These two men have spent their adult lives serving others. Both are administrators and both spent their adult lives serving others,” said the Rev. James Cook of Hands On Aberdeen.
Former Aberdeen mayor Cecil Belle served two non-consecutive terms in office, worked to integrate the Mississippi National Guard and currently owns Belle Memorial Funeral Home.
Aberdeen School District Conservator Mac Curlee has spent more than 40 years in the field of education, receiving numerous state and national awards.
“Students, cadets and parents, I played basketball on this gym floor, my graduation ceremony was on this gym floor. When I left, the thought of coming back on this gym floor never crossed my mind. When I look at some of the other recipients and what they did for this community, I stand in their shadows,” Curlee said. “Shortly after I began working in this district in September 2013, I was in the parking lot one day after school, and a parent made a B-line to me with her hand extended. She shook my hand and said, ‘Mr. Curlee, make our schools good again.’ What she said to me has driven me every single day.”
Cook reminded attendees of strides made by King and urged the students to serve others.
“We’re really nobody without history. Young folks, you many not need this now but you’ll need this later. Young people, I challenge you by the end of the day Monday to serve somebody. Do something for somebody who can’t help themselves,” Cook said.
