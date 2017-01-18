Community support efforts help provide for new tactical vests
AMORY – Officers with the Amory Police Department have extra assurance for potentially dangerous situations thanks to the assistance of the public. The department was able to purchase 10 Level 4 tactical vests thanks to support from Beta Sigma Phi Beta Nu chapter and those who contributed to the Monroe Journal’s Paint the Town Blue campaign.
“Thank you very, very much to anyone who supported it, especially Beta Sigma Phi and the Monroe Journal. With our Level 3 vests, it takes a 50-percent match, and it uses all we have to get the bottom-lined vests,” said APD Investigator Andy Long of budgeted line item expenses for the department. “Thanks to the public, we were able to get the next step up for that added protection.”
The higher-grade vests, with medical pouches for the APD’s tourniquet kits, were purchased through Security Pro at $319.19 a piece. According to Long, the vests are down-sized versions of what the U.S. military uses overseas.
The five black vests will stay in the five main patrol cars, and five green vests will be for the APD’s special response team.
“People won’t see us wearing them day by day. They’ll be for active shooter scenarios or if we know we’re going to conduct a search warrant,” Long said.
Ray Van Dusen
