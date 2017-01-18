ICC to present Pickin in the Pines
Itawamba Community College will present Pickin in the Pines, a gospel/bluegrass talent competition benefiting the ICC Foundation, Inc., at 6 p.m., Feb. 6, in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium at the Fulton Campus.
Entry fees are $20, single; and $30, group (two or more).
Each act must be no longer than two minutes. The contest is not confined to specifically instrumental, vocal and other talent-worthy performances. It is an opportunity for a broad variety of students and members of the community to display their talents, musicianship and entertainment abilities to a wide audience.
The winner will be the opening act for Grammy Award-winning artists Dailey and Vincent at the at the 21st annual gospel/bluegrass concert, which will begin at 4 p.m., Mar. 4, at the Davis Event Center on the Fulton Campus.
To enter, visit www.iccms.edu and click on the “Pickin in the Pines” banner at the top of the website. Deadline for entry is Feb. 3. Checks should be made payable to the ICC Foundation, Inc.
For more information, contact Dr. Jan Reid-Bunch, executive director of community relations, or email jrbunch@iccms.edu.
