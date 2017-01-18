Noles open division by trouncing Tremont

SMITHVILLE – The three-pointers were raining down in Smithville last Tuesday night.

Dee Moore and Peyton Blair combined to drain 9 threes as the Noles opened Division 4-1A play with a 48-32 win over Tremont.

“We’re trying to get Dee back going and get him back fitting in with everyone else,” Smithville coach Nick Coln said. “He had a good night tonight. He’s just got to let it know when to come and when not to force it. Heath (Noe) is still coming along, and Drew (Cox) is doing an excellent job. Peyton has been shooting good in practice, and I’ve been trying to get him to shoot that same shot in a game, and he did tonight.”

The two teams traded the lead for much of the first half with Smithville pushing ahead in the first of threes by Moore and Blair and a drive to the basket by Drew Cox.

The Eagles returned the favor by regaining the lead early in the second, and they went back and forth until the final minute of the first half when Moore put back a miss on a three, then sank a trey at the buzzer for a 21-17 Noles’ lead at intermission.

Tremont scored first in the third quarter and made it a one-point game before the Noles took over. Blair fired up three straight 3-pointers, and Moore followed him with another to make it a double-digit Smithville lead at 35-23. Heath Noe padded it by taking a steal to the hoop, and Smithville led 37-24 at the end of the third.

It was once again the Moore and Blair show as each scored early in the fourth to keep the lead comfortable. Cox and Brandon Blair each also added baskets in the fourth, and Peyton Blair made his fifth three of the night to close out the scoring.

“I thought our defense was big, in the first half and late in the second half,” Coln said. “All in all, this was a really good win for us, and this is why we played the schedule we played early, for this game right here in January. Now we’re 1-0, and they beat Coffeeville, so we have a leg up on them too.”

Moore led the Noles with 18 points, followed closely by Peyton Blair’s 17 points.

(G) Tremont 48, Smithville 29

The Lady Eagles went off on an early run in the first to take a 10-2 lead over Smithville, until a three-pointer by Abby Robertson closed the quarter.

Katie Beth Williams scored to open the second and make it 10-7, but Tremont opened up a double-digit lead by the half.

In the third, the closest the Lady Noles could get was 13 points after a layup by Lequondria Standifer. The Lady Eagles led 37-20 going into the final period and cruised to the win in the fourth.

Standifer’s 11 points led the Lady Noles.

Haley Robinson was the game’s leading scorer with 20 points for Tremont. Katan Graham and Allison Hardon were also in double figures with 13 and 12 points respectively.