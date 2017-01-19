 

Aberdeen man faces Neon Pig embezzlement charges

OXFORD – A Monroe County man is facing felony embezzlement charges, accused of stealing from his place of employment, the Daily Journal reports.

According to the Oxford Police Department, the Neon Pig restaurant signed charges on Ashley Peeler, 35, of Aberdeen. He is accused of stealing more than $20,000.

He was arrested Wednesday, and his bond was set at $10,000.

