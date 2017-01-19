Amory School Board eyes improved security cameras in action

AMORY – Thanks to the financial assistance of a grant from the Dalrymple Foundation, Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars was able to demonstrate security camera upgrades in action at all of the school campuses in the district during a presentation at the Jan. 9 school board meeting.

“It’s a big-time benefit to the safety of our schools,” Byars said.

Similar to many high-traffic and secured locations these days, the schools of the Amory School District have mounted high-definition security cameras continuously monitoring strategic places within and around the buildings. Whereas the old cameras looked every bit the part, the new upgrades are far less intimidating tennis ball-sized blisters in the ceiling, yet with more capability than their earlier counterparts.

Every camera is Internet-connected for secure remote monitoring, even with a smartphone app with proper security credentials. The cameras begin recording the moment any movement is sensed and continue for the duration of the movement.

“The system server is capable of archiving literally years of digital recordings,” Byars said.

He demonstrated the operation of the system to the school board on a large screen that happened to focus in on a custodian at work on the night shift unaware she had a group of spectators watching remotely. Byars quickly turned off the live feed.

“Exceed Technologies in Tupelo helped us design and implement this solution. They have worked with us to put this system in place while school was out over the holidays,” said Amory School District IT Director Samuel Strickland.

In other business, business manager Leslie Maranto reviewed the monthly numbers for the board. Despite ad valorem collections typically being at their lowest point of the year during December, Maranto was happy to report the district is doing well.

Her report was followed by a presentation from Mike Knox with Watkins, Ward and Stafford, PLLC recapping the district’s annual financial audit.

Although the report was still subject to final audits within the firm, Knox was confident that no changes will be anticipated once it is completed and released. He reported that the district had an increase in net position, while facing a decrease in long-term debt.

Some unexpected negative figures did appear in the mix, due to new pension reporting required as of last year. Even though the hypothetical figure reflects an unfunded liability for the statewide retirement system for public employees should all employees decide to retire at the same time, Knox assured the board that the figure does not reflect an anticipated real-life scenario and that “all funds are in the black” for the district.