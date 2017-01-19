Authorities locate body of missing Nettleton man
WREN – According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the body of 27-year-old Justin Humble, a Nettleton man missing since Dec. 27, was located Thursday night.
“I was called to the scene at 10 p.m. The body was found floating up in a pond at 30340 Little Coontail Road. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spotted the body. Deputies were able to ID the body, and they were confident it was Mr. Humble,” Gurley said.
Gurley said it’s too early to determine the cause of death, but he will be in contact with the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory in Pearl Friday morning to schedule an autopsy.
Humble was last seen dropping off a friend and the friend’s girlfriend’s house. Humble’s car was found abandoned less than 100 yards from the friend’s house at 30333 Little Coontail Rd.
He sent his girlfriend a text and said he was stopping at the store to get her a drink and would be on the way. He never made another communication from his phone.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Volunteer Search and Rescue Team searched a one-mile radius of where Humble’s car was located early in the investigation but found no evidence. Sheriff Cecil Cantrell said nothing suspicious was found.
