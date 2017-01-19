Bulldogs, Lady Bulldogs sweep in tourney finals

HATLEY – Clinging to just a five-point lead going into the final quarter, the Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs took care of business in the fourth to secure the Monroe County Tournament girls’ championship.

Aberdeen held Hatley to just two points in the fourth on its way to a 36-22 win.

“We turned it on and played better defense than we had in the whole game,” Aberdeen girls coach Lorenzo Conley said. “We had a couple of girls go down, but we had people step up and do a great job in their place. I’m pleased with how well we played, great play going into division.”

The two teams exchanged baskets early in the game with Amber Johnson and Jasiah Riddle scoring for Aberdeen and Madison Seals and Taylor Andrews for Hatley.

Trinity McMillian made three free throws, and Kirstin Metcalf added a pair for a 9-5 Aberdeen lead at the end of the first.

The Lady Tigers pulled ahead in the second on a pair of Andrews free throws, a layup by Katherine Morgan and a three by Allison Easter. The Lady Bulldogs answered to go on top 16-12 at the half with a basket by Darstine Thomas, an old-fashioned three-point play by Johnson and a steal to the hoop by McMillian.

In the third, Aberdeen led by as many as eight on a drive by Sherimara Johnson before Hatley answered with baskets by Alana Edwards and Caitlin Howard. An Amber Johnson free throw made it 25-20 at the end of the quarter.

In the fourth, neither team scored until Amber Johnson ended the drought for Aberdeen with 5:15 left in the game. Tamarah Sykes led the fourth-quarter charge for the Lady Bulldogs with several free throws, and Hatley was limited to just a pair from the charity stripe from Edwards.

“We play about 12 to 13 girls, so depth wasn’t a problem,” Conley said. “It’s been experience. We’ve been motivated since we lost to Amory in last year’s tournament. They hoped they would get them first, and it’s been three great games for us. That’s what we want.”

Neither team had a scorer in double figures. Edwards was the game’s high scorer with 8 points, while McMillian and Johnson had 7 each for Aberdeen.

Boys championship – Aberdeen 50, Hatley 28

The Bulldogs, too, pulled away in the second half, dominating after having just a 10-point lead at the half.

“Early on, there were jitterbugs, and we missed a lot of layups because the kids were kind of anxious,” Aberdeen boys coach Jaworski Rankin said. “In the second half, we just wanted to settle down, be patient and try to run our offense. After the game slowed down, there were things we saw that we were able to capitalize on. This is one of the goals we set early was to win this tournament and take the trophy home.”

Aberdeen led 5-0 early after a Jacquette Young three-pointer, but Hatley kept pace in the first thanks to John-Michael Woods scoring the first six points. A Jordan Gillespie three made it 10-6 in favor of the Bulldogs at the end of the quarter.

The two teams exchanged baskets for much of the second with Gillespie and Chad Brown scoring for Aberdeen and Will Cantrell and A.J. Blaylock for Hatley. Jokovian McMillian hit a pair of free throws to make it 20-10 at the half.

In the third, the Bulldogs used a 9-0 run, much of that by Gillespie, to extend the lead. Tucker Bourland ended the scoring drought for Hatley. Gillespie added an old-fashioned three-point play to end the third with the Bulldogs up 38-16.

Aberdeen kept up the pressure in the fourth with Gillespie and McMillian leading the scoring, and the Tigers were unable to catch up.

Gillespie scored in double figures in all three games of the tournament with his 18 points being tops in the championship.

“Jordan is our leader, and he does the little things right. He’s a motivator,” Rankin said. “He practices hard and is good in the classroom, so he’s just a model student athlete. We’re going to be counting on him to help us going down the road.”

Woods’ 9 points led Hatley.

Friday

(G) Hatley 52, Smithville 29

Hatley started the game on a 9-0 run, and Smithville could never quite catch up. Madison Seals led the charge early with a three-pointer and a layup.

The Lady Noles cut the lead to four on a Precious Elliott three and a Lequondria Standifer basket before Hatley began to pull away to a double-digit lead thanks to Seals and Alana Edwards. Elliott’s basket to end the first cut it to 21-13.

Elliott opened the second with a three, but the Lady Tigers went on a 12-0 run and outscored the Lady Noles 12-4 in the second.

They continued that charge in the third on a couple of clutch baskets by Edwards to lead 44-23 at the end of the period. Smithville was held to a pair of buckets by Standifer and one by Kylie Faulkner.

Both teams sent in their bench players in the fourth, and Hatley kept the commanding lead.

Seals led Hatley with 13 points, followed closely by Edwards’ 11 points. Standifer’s 9 points were tops for Smithville.

(B) Aberdeen 57, Hamilton 50

Every time the Bulldogs would pull away, the Lions would climb back into the game.

Aberdeen took an early five-point lead thanks to Thayland Perkins, but Hamilton continued to answer. Jacob Jaudon cut the Aberdeen lead to two at 13-11 at the end of the first with a pair of free throws.

Jordan Gillespie led the Bulldogs on a quick 6-0 run to start the second and go up by eight, but the Lions started to get hot behind the arc as Jerrod Whitfield, John Smith and Juante Bankhead all made threes, with the latter’s tying the game at 28-all at the half.

The two teams exchanged baskets to open the third before Aberdeen went on top on a Perkins’ three. Jokovian McMillian made a layup for a five-point cushion, and midway through the quarter, the Bulldogs rattled off an 11-0 run for a double-digit lead. Gillespie drained a three to close the third with Aberdeen up 49-36.

Hamilton started the fourth on a 6-0 run with baskets by Jaudon and LaDerrick Despenza and a pair of free throws by Bankhead to cut the lead to single digits. Smith hit a three, and Despenza scored three quick points to make it 51-49.

Aberdeen sealed the win late thanks to two key baskets by Gillespie and one by McMillian.

Gillespie’s 16 points were tops for Aberdeen, while McMillian with 13 and Perkins with 12 were also in double figures. Bankhead led Hamilton with 15, followed closely by 14 points from Smith.

(G) Aberdeen 47, Hamilton 42

Aberdeen dominated early, and Hamilton overcame a slow start to make a game of it in the late going.

The Lady Bulldogs led 12-4 at the end of the first with Kirstin Metcalf doing much of the early scoring. Hamilton ended the first and started the second on a 7-0 run to make it a one-point game with Amyah Verner scoring the last three points.

Jasiah Riddle and Tamarah Sykes led Aberdeen to extend the lead once again, but Deidra Keaton made one of two free throws for Hamilton to make it 25-16 at the half.

Back-to-back baskets by Icie Cockerham and Verner cut the lead to five early in the third. The Lady Bulldogs answered with Riddle and Trinity McMillian, and Destiny Henderson hit two late threes for them to be up 38-29 going into the final period.

Aberdeen mostly sealed the win from the free-throw line in the fourth, and LaRhonda Morgan came through with a late basket.

Amyah Verner and Keaton each scored 11 points for Hamilton to tie as the game’s leading scorers. Metcalf led Aberdeen with 9 points in the win.

Thursday

(B) Hatley 48, Smithville 42

The two teams started the game exchanging early three-pointers off the hands of A.J. Blaylock for Hatley and Heath Noe and Peyton Blair for Smithville. Back-to-back threes by Blair put the Noles up by as many as seven, before John Michael Woods closed the first with a basket for Hatley to make it 15-10.

Drew Cox extended Smithville’s lead to open the second before a pair of free throws from Blaylock and Tucker Bourland cut into the advantage. The Noles found breathing room once again on a layup by Noe and a three by Dee Moore. Blaylock closed the quarter with four free throws to make it 23-20 in Smithville’s favor at the half.

The third quarter was when the Tigers took control as they outscored the Noles 14-2 in the period to lead 34-25 going into the fourth. Nine of those points came from Blaylock.

Cox scored twice to open the fourth and cut Hatley’s lead to five, and Moore drained a three minutes later, but Blaylock, Woods and the Tigers continued to answer.

Smithville got as close as 46-42 on a pair of late free throws by Noe, but Kurt Hendrix iced the win for Hatley from the charity stripe as well.

Blaylock was the game’s leading scorer with 27 points in the win. The Noles were led by Noe with 14 and Cox with 12.

(G) Aberdeen 51, Amory 31

It was a tale of two different halves as Amory led early, and Aberdeen controlled the second half.

The Lady Panthers led by as many as five late in the first quarter on a Kaleigh Wren basket before Kirstin Metcalf ended the period with a bucket for the Lady Bulldogs.

Back-to-back baskets by Tamia Walker and Trinity McMillian pushed Aberdeen ahead, but Amory answered with a layup from Candance Shaw and back-to-back drives by Lauren Haynes to be up 17-13. Wren put Amory up by seven before a late basket from Rakiya Boone and a free throw from Jasiah Riddle.

The Lady Bulldogs started their charge in the third and took the lead midway through the period on back-to-back buckets by Amber Johnson. Aberdeen closed the third and started the fourth on an 12-0 run, including a buzzer-beater three by Tatyanna Edwards.

The Lady Dogs held the Lady Panthers to just three points in the fourth on their way to cruising towards the win.

Walker led Aberdeen with 11 points. Wren and Dunlap tied with 7 points apiece for Amory.

(B) Aberdeen 64, Amory 50

Aberdeen took a quick 10-1 lead with five of those early points coming from Thayland Perkins, but Amory fought back late in the first and early in the second, taking its first lead of the afternoon on a Jeremiah Wallace basket.

The two teams traded the lead back and forth until Keshon Parks started to get hot behind the arc as he made three 3-pointers in the second. The Panthers led by nine at the half after three late points from Gabe Buckner.

Jacquette Young and Chad Brown grabbed back-to-back baskets to open the third and cut into the lead for the Bulldogs. A quick 15-0 run by Aberdeen, much of that coming from Jordan Gillespie, made it a different ballgame as the Bulldogs led 40-32 late in the quarter. Kamden Parks ended the scoring drought for the Panthers and cut the advantage to five. T.J. Wallace made it a four-point game at 40-36 going into the fourth.

The Bulldogs grabbed some breathing room with a pair of free throws by Jokovian McMillian and a basket by Brown and iced the win with a couple of late runs in the fourth.

Gillespie was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points, while Brown and Young chipped in with 10 each. Keshon Parks and Buckner tied with 13 points to lead the Panthers, while Kamden Parks had 11.