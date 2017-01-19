 

MDA executive director speaker for 2017 chamber banquet

By | 6:00 am | January 19, 2017 | News
McCullough

McCullough

ABERDEEN – The Monroe County Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet will be held Feb. 16 at American Legion Post 26 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. This year’s keynote speaker will be Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Glenn McCullough.
His previous accolades include being a former Tupelo mayor, Tennessee Valley Authority chairman and Appalachian Regional Commission executive director.
Individual tickets are available for $20 at both the Aberdeen and Amory chamber offices. Tables for eight or more can be reserved for $150. For more information, call 369-6488 or 256-7194.

About Ray Van Dusen

I've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
View all posts by Ray Van Dusen