MDA executive director speaker for 2017 chamber banquet

ABERDEEN – The Monroe County Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet will be held Feb. 16 at American Legion Post 26 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. This year’s keynote speaker will be Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Glenn McCullough.

His previous accolades include being a former Tupelo mayor, Tennessee Valley Authority chairman and Appalachian Regional Commission executive director.

Individual tickets are available for $20 at both the Aberdeen and Amory chamber offices. Tables for eight or more can be reserved for $150. For more information, call 369-6488 or 256-7194.