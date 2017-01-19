School board plans yearly campus visits
By Alice Ortiz | 6:00 am | January 19, 2017 | News
AMORY – As part of the Jan. 10 Monroe County Board of Education meeting, board members made plans for the yearly campus visits to be set for April 10 and 11.
In other business, the board approved:
* Bonds for school board members, Ann Price and Butch Palmer, and business manager, Sayonia Garvin.
* A request for out-of-state travel for Hamilton and Hatley baseball.
* The resignations of Cheryl Loftin, who will retire at the end of the year, and Lewis Earnest, who resigned from driving a bus route.
* The recommendations of paraprofessionals Doug Adams for Smithville golf and Kami Clark for Smithville softball.
Related Posts
- Hamilton trio inks with Itawamba CC
- Monroe County Board of Education approves resignations and recommendations
- School district tax millage decreases
- MC School District awarded $35,000 SpEd literary grant
- Ray reappointed to Amory School Board
- Amendments made to Monroe County School District Athletic Code of Conduct
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Alice Ortiz
Search
- Undercover agent turned author guest of January booklunch January 13, 2017
- Supervisors discuss range of road topics January 12, 2017
- Arrest made in Amory armed robbery case January 17, 2017
- ICC to present Pickin in the Pines January 18, 2017
- Governor officially announces Furniture ‘Certified’ Academy January 18, 2017
- Aberdeen man faces Neon Pig embezzlement charges January 19, 2017
- Bulldogs, Lady Bulldogs sweep in tourney finals January 19, 2017
- Amory School Board eyes improved security cameras in action January 19, 2017
- School board plans yearly campus visits January 19, 2017
- MDA executive director speaker for 2017 chamber banquet January 19, 2017
- John Nancy Bishop: What time is this on 18th? Want to be there!...
- Mallory P Johnston: The formation of this article isn't written as an...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
- Country Boy: Unless another team steps up to the plate (so to s...
- Judy Crump: Thanks for sharing this story. I lost my mother to...
abby lann aberdeen accident amory bancorpsouth basketball bbq blackfriday cancer cd cellphone christmas courtesy crime crop crops farming feature featured feautured flowers flu football garden club Hamilton hatley health homegrown humane society music nettleton parade pitmasters police chief reclassification ripley scores singer softball sports SURE tarter tlc veteran wwII