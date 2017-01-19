School board plans yearly campus visits

AMORY – As part of the Jan. 10 Monroe County Board of Education meeting, board members made plans for the yearly campus visits to be set for April 10 and 11.

In other business, the board approved:

* Bonds for school board members, Ann Price and Butch Palmer, and business manager, Sayonia Garvin.

* A request for out-of-state travel for Hamilton and Hatley baseball.

* The resignations of Cheryl Loftin, who will retire at the end of the year, and Lewis Earnest, who resigned from driving a bus route.

* The recommendations of paraprofessionals Doug Adams for Smithville golf and Kami Clark for Smithville softball.