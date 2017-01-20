Aberdeen High School product Pargo making his IFL debut

ABERDEEN – Rashad Pargo remembers learning early lessons in football as part of the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department’s first team. Through experience gained in being part of high school, college and semi-pro teams, he’s about to embark onto the next stepping stone of his career in the Indoor Football League (IFL).

“I feel like if I carry this year, I’m going to the CFL [Canadian Football League]. Coach said, ‘I like the way you catch and run, and a lot of scouts are going to be watching.’ He said, ‘If you kill it this year, I see you going,’” said Pargo, who begins practice at the end of January with the Nebraska Danger.

“We have one from Aberdeen in the NFL [Tampa Bay Buccaneer Channing Ward] and might as well have one in the CFL.”

Pargo is listed on the team’s roster as a wide receiver. The Danger’s first game is a Feb. 16 away game against the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles.

Pargo graduated from Aberdeen High School in 2010 in the same class as Ward and former Mississippi State University player Jamerson Love. His senior year, the team advanced to the state playoffs, losing to Forest in the Mississippi High School Athletics Association 3A final.

Pargo, a quarterback turned receiver, made the all-state special team that year. After graduation, he red-shirted his first year at Itawamba Community College and had 25 catches and five touchdowns his first year playing.

“I went through three offensive coordinators in three years and had to learn each one of their ways,” said Pargo, who had 73 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns his second year playing at ICC.

After committing to Middle Tennessee State University, he wound up playing at Mississippi Valley State University before transferring to Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama.

“After that, I thought I’d be done with football, but a friend said I should try semi-pro,” Pargo said.

Playing for the Marvel City Tigers in the Gridiron Development Football League (GDFL), he had 150 catches for 1,323 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first year. He ultimately made the league’s all-star team.

“After that season, the Columbus Lions wanted me to try out. I got an agent out of Dallas and then got the call from the Nebraska Danger. I’ve already got a couple of [endorsement] deals lined up for a T-shirt company and a headphones company,” Pargo said.

Leading up to joining the IFL, Alabama was as far as Pargo has traveled. Away games with the Danger include games in Colorado, Washington and Arizona.

“I know I’m going to kill it in the IFL. I have to do it a step at a time. I’m going to keep going for it. I started at the bottom and I’m halfway up,” Pargo said of his NFL aspirations.

He’ll be gone through at least season’s end in May and potentially through June’s playoffs with the IFL, making it hard to turn away from helping coach the Aberdeen Knights peewee football team.

“I love those little jokers, and it was hard to break the news to them,” Pargo said.