 

Beatles scholar giving in-depth talk on the Fab Four

By | 6:00 am | January 20, 2017 | News
It's a long way from Amory to Abbey Road, but Beatles scholar Aaron Krerowicz will give a talk at Amory Municipal Library about the band's history and influence on rock music.

It’s a long way from Amory to Abbey Road, but Beatles scholar Aaron Krerowicz will give a talk at Amory Municipal Library about the band’s history and influence on rock music.

For the Monroe Journal
AMORY – Beatlemania is coming to the Amory Municipal Library Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. when professional Beatles scholar, Aaron Krerowicz, will present “The Beatles Band of the Sixties.” Admission is free, and the public is invited.
Krerowicz graduated from Butler University with a bachelor’s of music in 2008, then earned a master’s of music from Boston University in 2010 and a graduate artist diploma from the University of Hartford in 2012.
While still a student in Connecticut, he won a research grant through the university to study The Beatles. Since then, he has made a full-time career of presenting his research and analysis of the band’s music and its place in history, having presented his findings more than 300 times throughout the U.S. and England.
Krerowicz’s first Beatles book, “The Beatles & The Avant-Garde,” was published in 2014. His second, “The Beatles: Band of the Sixties,” was released in April 2015 as an Amazon Kindle ebook. His third, “From the Shadow of JFK: The Rise of Beatlemania in America,” was published in June 2015. And his fourth, “Days in the Life,” a journal of his March 2016 tour to Arizona, was published in July 2016. All four books are available for purchase on Amazon.com.
When not writing, Krerowicz maintains a busy travel schedule in order to present his findings. In 2015, he visited 14 states, delivering 86 presentations. Additionally, he made his first English lecture tour in July 2015, during which he spoke twice in London and thrice in Liverpool, the band’s hometown. In 2016, he visited 24 states, delivering 151 presentations.

About Ray Van Dusen

I've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
View all posts by Ray Van Dusen