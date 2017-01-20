Beatles scholar giving in-depth talk on the Fab Four
For the Monroe Journal
AMORY – Beatlemania is coming to the Amory Municipal Library Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. when professional Beatles scholar, Aaron Krerowicz, will present “The Beatles Band of the Sixties.” Admission is free, and the public is invited.
Krerowicz graduated from Butler University with a bachelor’s of music in 2008, then earned a master’s of music from Boston University in 2010 and a graduate artist diploma from the University of Hartford in 2012.
While still a student in Connecticut, he won a research grant through the university to study The Beatles. Since then, he has made a full-time career of presenting his research and analysis of the band’s music and its place in history, having presented his findings more than 300 times throughout the U.S. and England.
Krerowicz’s first Beatles book, “The Beatles & The Avant-Garde,” was published in 2014. His second, “The Beatles: Band of the Sixties,” was released in April 2015 as an Amazon Kindle ebook. His third, “From the Shadow of JFK: The Rise of Beatlemania in America,” was published in June 2015. And his fourth, “Days in the Life,” a journal of his March 2016 tour to Arizona, was published in July 2016. All four books are available for purchase on Amazon.com.
When not writing, Krerowicz maintains a busy travel schedule in order to present his findings. In 2015, he visited 14 states, delivering 86 presentations. Additionally, he made his first English lecture tour in July 2015, during which he spoke twice in London and thrice in Liverpool, the band’s hometown. In 2016, he visited 24 states, delivering 151 presentations.
