Motorcycle club comprised of Vietnam vets helping veterans
ABERDEEN – Larry Taylor of Nettleton served with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966 to 1970 with time spent in Vietnam. Although it’s been nearly 50 years since his tour of duty there, memories of the military still bleed into his civilian life. To offer a sense of camaraderie, Taylor received his colors with the 8-ball chapter of In Country Vietnam Motorcycle Club Jan. 14.
“It gives me an outlet and gives me somebody to talk to about my experiences,” said Taylor, who also served five years in the National Guard. “Some of the patches say, ‘Dying Breed,’ and we’re the last of the Vietnam era. What we suffered through in the war and the way we were treated when we got back, it hurt.”
According to 8-ball chapter president Howard Ausborn of Aberdeen, the only way to join the motorcycle club is to have served at least one tour during the Vietnam War. Those interested need to have a 500cc or higher motorcycle.
In Country Vietnam is the largest military veteran motorcycle club in the country, and the 8-ball chapter covers all of north Mississippi. The seveb-member chapter’s youngest member is 65 years old.
“We’re considered a dinosaur club. After the last member dies, his wife or family members will burn his patch, and it will be done,” said Buck Buckley, president of Mississippi’s In Country Vietnam Motorcycle Club.
The club’s main philanthropy is helping veterans and their families, but members also benefit other charities like toy runs.
For more information, call Ausborn at 369-7195 or email aaturf@yahoo.com.
