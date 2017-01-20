Panthers score late, hang on against ’Stangs

AMORY – The Amory Panthers overcame a slow start to pick up a key 3-2 win over Center Hill on Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers were locked in a 0-0 tie at the half, but came out firing in the second half. The win marked coach Nathan Clayton’s 100th with the Amory boys and came off the heels of both teams clinching their division titles on Friday night.

“Our movement wasn’t the best in the first half, and I thought we did a much better job in the second half of creating scoring opportunities,” Clayton said. “We had them back on their heels a good bit. Jake (Kirkpatrick), Brendan (Koehn) and Cameron (Koehn) had some really good combinations. We were a lot more high pressure.”

The Panthers’ pressure started on a good combination by Jake Kirkpatrick and Brendan Koehn early in the second half, but Koehn’s shot just missed to the right.

The two were successful on the second try as Kirkpatrick made the run up the right side and passed it to Koehn, who found an opening and banked the goal in for a 1-0 lead in the 45th minute.

Amory kept the pressure on the Mustangs’ defense but didn’t score again until the 68th minute when Ryan Morgan buried a penalty kick after Koehn was taken down in the box.

Less than a minute later, Koehn iced the win with his second goal of the day.

“We created a few opportunities in the first half, and we had some in the second half that we didn’t capitalize on, but hopefully we’re saving those for playoffs,” Clayton said. “I thought we played pretty well.”

Center Hill didn’t score until the final few minutes as goalkeeper Alex Box and the starting defense of Morgan, Aaron Pressley, Ethan Gardner and Matthew Martin kept the shutout intact while they were in the game.

“We defended well up until the last couple of minutes when we subbed some people out,” Clayton said. “(Alex) Box had a good game. He made some nice saves. They had some good shots, and there were a couple he was in position to make a good save that went just wide of the goal. He had a big game on Friday night as well.”

Clayton called the game a good warmup for playoffs on both sides.

“Last night was a big division game, and sometimes you have a bit of a lull or hangover from it,” he said. “It was good to see us come out and play hard today.”

(G) Amory 2, Center Hill 1

The second half was also kinder to the Lady Panthers, as they trailed 1-0 at the half but rallied for the win.

“We weren’t very pleased with the first half, and they played a lot better,” Clayton said. “We had three girls that started that we didn’t play at all in the second half because they got yellow cards, and we couldn’t risk them getting another one.”

Morgan Mitchell knotted the game at 1-1 in the 50th minute and nearly gave them the lead minutes later with a shot that went just off the crossbar.

Jamison McComb came through with the game-winner as she put a deflected ball in the back of the net for the 2-1 lead.

“Jamison did what she was supposed to. It was a deflected ball, and she ran on to it and hit it. Morgan (Mitchell) and Genee (Summers) both stepped up and played great in the second half,” Clayton said. “Kenley (Stephens) was solid in the midfield. Emma (Coggin) played one of her best games. She was off to a good start, and Chloe Tomlin filled her spot well after she got the yellow card. Madeline (Dean) made some good runs from the wing, and we defended well on the back line. Brooke (Pace) worked well in the middle with Alex (Stevens), and Mary Kate (Coggin) played us some good balls from her set pieces.”