Always be sure to beware of ‘The Sanctimommy’

By Karli Cox-Trull/For the Monroe Journal

So there’s this new thing going around. I’m not sure if you’ve heard of it, but it’s called “mommy shaming.” It’s when snooty women stick their noses in other people’s business and try to tell them how they should be raising their children, and it is incredibly annoying. Yes, some women mean well when they do it, and other women just do it to assert dominance. It’s a lot like the water fountain scene in “Mean Girls,” if you’ve ever seen that movie.

The “sanctimommy,” which is just a term for a mother who thinks she’s never made a mistake raising her kids and wants to throw her two cents in your business, tends to bubble to the surface of her “I’m better than you” swamp when she spots a helpless new mother feeding her child formula in a bottle, instead of breastfeeding, as if it is her ultimate duty to tell you how terrible of a job you’re doing in feeding your child, and how sick your child will be growing up if you feed him anything other than mother’s milk. If one of these terrible creatures manages to rear its ugly head to you, simply say, “Shoo Sanctimommy, you have no place here.”

I remember last year really became the year of mommy shaming. It started at the Cincinnati Zoo in May, when a child got away from his mother and climbed into the gorilla enclosure. You may also recall that the gorilla, Harambe, had to be put down because he became aggressive with the child, and at that point, and really at any point, the child’s life became more important. Everyone, and I do mean, everyone was up in arms over this whole situation. “Where was the mother?” “She should’ve been watching her child instead of doing whatever she was doing.” “This didn’t have to happen.” I’m sorry, but when is a gorilla’s life more important than that of a child? Never. And it never WILL be.

Witnesses of the situation said it literally happened in three seconds. The crowd was very large. The toddler was holding his mother’s hand and just took off. Anyone who has a toddler knows that they are the slipperiest of creatures. I don’t think the mother is to blame here. These things happen. We should really be more concerned about why there wasn’t more security around the enclosure or why the enclosure was accessible enough that a 3-year-old could get over the railing into the enclosure.

About a month later, after a week of horror in Orlando, sanctimommies struck again. Previously in the week, Christina Grimmie from “The Voice” was murdered after a performance in Orlando. The next night, the Pulse nightclub massacre happened. Two days later, at Disney World, an alligator grabbed a 2-year-old little boy and swam off with him. They found his body a few days later.

Again people asked “Where were the parents?” Well, they were right there. The little boy was holding his daddy’s hand. They were finishing up movie night on the beach. They went to put their feet in the water, and that’s when the little boy was grabbed. Yes, there were signs that said “No Swimming,” but there weren’t any “No Wading” signs, which is what they were doing. There were no “Warning: Alligators” signs up either, but a week later, there were. The father even said he attempted to wrestle the alligator to save his son, but he failed.

Sanctimommies had a blast with that one. But they were so busy sticking their pompous noses into the situation that they didn’t even once stop to consider that this family was grieving. They lost their child. They found his body two days later. He was drowned. But they didn’t care. They sank their hooks into bashing a poor family that tried to do everything right. They went on vacation as a family of four and they went home a family of three. It was a sad situation.

When you have little children, you see your kids in the situation and you see yourself in the parents’ situation, and I think, “I would’ve done the exact same thing.” It’s too relatable. But Disney made it safer the next week, and at least tried to prevent it from happening again.

I write this article about this topic today for two reasons. I originally wrote it because of the video of the dresser falling down on top of the little boy and his little brother saving him. Because I saw way too many people getting up in arms over the mother being out of the room for three minutes when it happened.

They shared the video to advocate for bolting furniture to the wall, which is expensive, but worth it. I don’t think this mother did anything wrong. I do that all the time. Sometimes, you have to go to the bathroom and sometimes you have to run the laundry upstairs.

A part of motherhood is having faith that nothing will happen to your child while you’re gone. I walk my dog in the mornings outside while my child watches “Sesame Street.” Because I know he won’t move out of his one spot while I’m outside for five minutes. I try to keep him preoccupied when I need to get things done. I spend 90 percent of my day worrying about something happening to my child or if I’m doing a good job. That became the big question last week when I was changing Sam’s diaper and he rolled off the changing table. Where was I? Literally two steps away. I took his diaper to the pail to throw it away, and he flipped over and off in half a second.

I caught him with one arm but failed to keep him from falling. I made every effort, and he still fell. I could be blamed all day but I tried. Things happen in parenthood that we’re not always prepared for, but we’re trying.

The second reason that I write this article is one that is more recent. I’m sure by now that everyone knows about the robbery that involved the 11-year-old. It’s a scary situation. I don’t know enough about the situation to give a full commentary on it, but I do have something to say. Nothing irks me more than the “Where’s the parents?” comments. Unless you know the child’s mental history, home situation, family history or just know him as a person, don’t resort to that.

We do not know what possessed this kid to do what he did or how he would even know how to do it. We can be thankful that no one was hurt though. That’s something to be grateful for. We can only hope that the child gets the rehabilitation he needs and that he will never ever do it again.

Thanks for reading, and remember, beware the sanctimommy.

<b>Karli Cox Trull </b>is a Smithville native and the mother of Sam, who is 1. You can follow her blog at www.basicbabymama.com for more entries.