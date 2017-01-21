Legislative update: Jan. 18, 2017
By Rep. Chris Brown/For the Monroe Journal
The week beginning Jan. 9 was very busy as we worked to beat the deadline for bill introduction on Wednesday. Monday is our deadline to “drop” bills, and then the committee work gets fast and furious. We had four bills advance out of committees for full debate on the House floor.
On Wednesday, the Rules Committee introduced House Bill 479, which defines and outlines usage guidelines for campaign contributions by any elected official or candidate. The bill prohibits the personal use of campaign contributions and provides acceptable options for how to use leftover money at the conclusion of an elected official or candidate’s service or campaign. Enforcement of this legislation would be overseen by the Mississippi Ethics Commission (MSEC). The bill passed by a vote of 102-13 and will be sent to the Senate for consideration.
The Insurance Committee introduced two bills to the House floor. If signed into law, House Bill 319 would require drivers to show proof of motor vehicle liability insurance to renew their registration. Discussion ensued about the level of effectiveness and logistics of the bill, but the measure ultimately passed by a vote of 82-33.
No opposition arose at the introduction of House Bill 469. Enactment of this legislation would give a board of supervisors the authority to realign or redraw fire protection districts in an attempt to draw the districts so that residences are within 5 miles of fire protection.
Both bills will be sent to the Senate for consideration.
The Ways and Means Committee introduced House Bill 131, which would authorize the Department of Revenue to compromise and settle a tax liability that is a doubtful claim. The bill passed without opposition and will be sent to the Senate.
Throughout the week, Appropriations Committee sub-chairmen met with numerous state agencies to hear their budget requests for the 2018 fiscal year. Those meetings will continue into next week.
On Thursday, we had a Medicaid hearing with representatives of MississppiCANN, Mississippi Physicians and the Division of Medicaid. The Division of Medicaid is the second largest appropriation of general funds behind education. The hearing focused on how to provide better care and lowering costs.
On Monday, Jan. 16, legislators were scheduled to hear from the consultants of EdBuild, the organization hired to reevaluate Mississippi’s education funding formula. EdBuild will present its recommendations for education spending in a joint meeting with the House and Senate Education and Appropriations committees.
Thank you for allowing me to represent District 20 and if you have any questions please contact me.
District 20 Rep. Chris Brown can be reached at the Capitol at Room: 104-A; P.O. Box 1018; Jackson, MS 39215; (601) 359-2428; crbrown@house.ms.gov.</b>
