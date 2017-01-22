3 Goats Station latest venture for Aberdeen entrepreneur

ABERDEEN – Ann Tackett definitely qualifies as an entrepreneur by the Business Dictionary’s definition. Like the definition states, she is, “someone who exercises initiative by organizing a venture to take benefit of an opportunity and, as the decision maker, decides what, how, and how much of a good or service will be produced.”

Her latest venture is 3 Goats Station Restaurant, which is located in a small former service station on South Maple Street. Her love for the building was well known and when her friends, the Provias family, who owned the building, called and asked if she wanted it, she didn’t hesitate.

The building needed work, but Tackett envisioned a gem for the old building. Her first thought was to convert it to an apartment. However, with her role as Aberdeen Main Street director, she was involved with last summer’s successful farmers market, which was located directly behind the building.

“I thought how well the farmers market had gone over, and if this was a restaurant, we could sell what farmers carry, and it would be a source to utilize their products,” Tackett said.

Tackett has certainly done her research on the items she uses in her restaurant. She offers locally grown products as much as possible. Staying true to that goal, most of the items are produced and made in Mississippi.

“The common thread goes back to the farmers market,” she said. “We have so many people locally that have items we use in 3 Goats Station. We have Old Waverly Ham from West Point, Mickle’s Pickles from Picayune, Sweet Magnolia Gelato from Clarksdale, Sugaree’s Cakes from New Albany, MeMaw’s Cheese Straws from Yazoo City, Grumpy Man salsa and pepper jelly from Purvis and Mississippi Blue Rice from Sumner. We are the only one in the area to have Delta Hot Tamales from Greenville. We have goat soap made locally at Rolling Hills Farm near Becker. They have made our own signature scent, muscadine, for us. The locally made baked goods are from right here in the Aberdeen area, and we have local honey and pottery made here in Aberdeen.”

3 Goats Station uses the products sold there in recipes. One of the items used and sold is Mississippi Blue Rice, which is ecologically grown rice. The name comes from the soil in which it’s grown.

“We are staying at all homemade and also do not fry anything,” Tackett said. “We are trying to leave processed out of the mix. People are more aware of what they eat, and we want to help them in their goal of eating healthier. We also have homemade salad dressings and some gluten-free foods. There is an assortment of frozen soups and entrees that people can pick up and take home, and the people have fallen in love with the gelato, which we keep a supply of in the freezer to sell.”

Most of the food is “to go,” but there are also several small tables available for those who wish to eat at the restaurant.

“My grandmother and sister were fabulous cooks, but I don’t cook,” she said. “The cook at the restaurant is Ella, who is an amazing cook. She is a treasure. Lots of people want to eat what they grew up on, but don’t want to cook it.”

The 3 Goats Station is a sister business to the Three Goats Inn, Three Goats Cottage and the Three Goats Shed, all part of the locally owned bed and breakfast service of Tackett with her daughters, Lee Ann and Katy, who are co-owners.

The Three Goats name came from Tackett’s grandfather, whose nickname was “Goat,” and her uncle was also known as “Little Goat.” Her mother, Opal, was “Goat’s” daughter, and when Tackett and her two sisters were very young, their father died, so Goat and his wife, helped raise their grandchildren. At an Amory Railroad Festival one time, Tackett saw a metal sign with three goats, and she never forgot the catchy name.

The following recipes are all made using Mississippi Blue Rice:

Twobrook’s Rice Salad

2 cups Beulah Land Tan, Beulah Land Medley or Missimati Fragrant Brown Rice

4 cups chicken stock

1 Tbsp. cooking oil or butter for cooking rice

1/2 stick butter

1 large sweet onion, chopped

1 large bell pepper, chopped

4 stalks celery, chopped

1 cup mushrooms, coarsely chopped

3 Tbsp. garlic, minced

3 Tbsp. celery seed

1 cup toasted pecans, coarsely chopped

1 cup dates, chopped

1 Tbsp. ground black pepper

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/4 cup Hoover’s Sauce, from Lee Hong Company in Louise (in lieu of Hoover’s, 3 Tbsp, soy sauce mixed with 2 tablespoons brown sugar)

1 cup green onions, chopped

In medium pot, bring broth and oil to a boil, then stir in rice. Cover with tight-fitting lid, reduce to simmer and cook to al dente. In a large pot or skillet, melt 1/2 stick butter, then add whole pecans and sprinkle generously with salt. Stir often over medium heat; remove from vessel when nuts begin to slightly darken. When cool, coarsely chop and set aside.

In the same large pot or skillet, melt 1/2 cup butter; add garlic and sauté until lightly browned. Add ground pepper, cayenne, onion, bell pepper and celery. Saute vegetables, stirring often, until they begin to soften. Then add mushrooms, celery seed and dates, blending well.

Add pecans and Hoover’s Sauce, blending well. Then add cooked or slightly warm rice, blending well. Garnish with green onions or can blend into rice.

Serve warm, or chilled for a summer salad.

Mississippi Blue Rice and Tomato Fritters

2 cups fresh tomatoes, chopped

1 cup cooked eco-grown Delta Belle or Missimati Bayou Bouquet Fragrant White Rice

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

1/4 cup basil, chopped

4 scallions, chopped

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. salt

1/4 cup Parmesan or sharp White Cheddar cheese, shredded

3/4 cup cornmeal

1/2 cup Delta Belle or Missimati Fragrant Vintage Stone Ground Rice Flour

3 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled

Garnish of more cheese, tzatziki or aioli.

Mix all ingredients n large mixing bowl.

Heat oil in deep fryer to 300 degrees, or add 1/4-inch oil in heavy cast iron skillet and heat to frying temperature. Form patties about 1/2-inch thick and 3 inches across, or if using deep fryer, you can form spheres of less than 1-1/2 inches diameter. Fry until golden brown to dark golden color. Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese, Cheddar cheese, tzatsiki or aioli.

4 Layer Rice Grits Girthcake

Ingredients for crust:

1-1/2 cups Delta Belle or Missimati Fragrant Rice Flour

1-1/2 sticks butter

1/2 cup pecans, chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Knead together rice flour and butter, then stir in pecans and blend well. Spread uniformly into bottom of 9×13-inch baking dish, lightly patting to firmness. Bake until light brown, about 20 minutes. Set aside to cool.

Ingredients for Cream Cheese Grits Layer

16 oz. cream cheese, softened to room temp

1/2 cup Mississippi Middlins Original Rice Grits

1 Tbsp. butter for cooking grits

1-1/2 cups powdered confectioner’s sugar

1-1/2 cup homemade whipped cream or store version

1 Tbsp. almond extract

In medium saucepan, bring 1 cup of water and butter to a boil. Add grits, cover and cook for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, stir once and set aside to cool. In medium mixing bowl, cut cream cheese into pieces and blend in powdered confectioners sugar and blend until smooth. Blend in almond extract. Blend in rice grits until smooth, then gently blend in whipped cream and set aside.

Ingredients for pudding

5 oz. bitter dark chocolate

4 Tbsp. cocoa powder

4 Tbsp. Delta Belle or Missimati Fragrant Rice Flour

1/4 tsp. salt

2 cups sweet milk

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup sugar, granulated

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3 egg yolks, soft beaten

2 Tbsp. butter

1/4 cup Bailey’s Irish Cream, optional

In small mixing bowl, whisk together cocoa powder, salt and rice flour. Add cream, egg yolks and vanilla and mix well. Meanwhile, in medium saucepan, bring sweet milk and butter to a slow boil. Add sugar, stirring until dissolved. Take 1/2 cup of hot milk and slowly add to egg, cream and cocoa mix, stirring quickly so that eggs don’t cook. Add this back into saucepan containing balance of hot milk, stirring quickly. Add the 5 ounces of dark bittersweet chocolate, stirring with a whisk until uniform dark color and it thickens. If Bailey’s Irish Cream is used, add now, blend well and set aside to cool.

Ingredients for topping

2-1/2 cups whipped topping

1/2 cup pecans, chopped, salted and toasted

1 ounce bitter dark chocolate, grated or chopped in very small pieces.

Into the 9×13-inch baking dish containing cooled crust, uniformly spread the cream cheese grits mixture. On top of that, uniformly spread the chocolate pudding. Spread whipped topping on top of pudding, then garnish with the grated dark chocolate, then the toasted pecans.

Chill for 1 hour before serving.