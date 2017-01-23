Amory police make meth arrest
By Ray Van Dusen | 12:24 pm | January 23, 2017 | News
AMORY – Luneal B Dobbs, 26, of Becker was charged with possession of a controlled substance, along with other misdemeanors, according to the Amory Police Department. On Jan. 22, officers made a traffic stop for a traffic offense and noticed contraband in the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody, and methamphetamine was found. Bond will be set by a Monroe County Justice Court judge. Dobbs is currently being housed at the Amory City Jail.
