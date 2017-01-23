Extension hosting Mississippi Homemaker Volunteer interest meeting
For the Monroe Journal
The Monroe County Extension Service will host a Mississippi Homemaker Volunteer (MHV) interest meeting Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. at its office, which is located at 517 Highway 145 North, Suite 1 in Aberdeen.
The mission of MHV clubs is to strengthen families through education and community involvement. MHV is for all Mississippians who are interested in improving family and community life. Members of MHV lead educational programs and projects designed to help individuals better care for their families and their homes, and in turn, make Mississippi communities better.
Those interested in starting a MHV Club or strengthen an existing club are urged to attend. For more information, call the Monroe County Extension Office at 369-4951.
