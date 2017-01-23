Master Gardener program looking for green thumb recruits
ABERDEEN – The Master Gardener program will begin a new session Feb. 23, and a few people who aren’t afraid to get dirt under their fingernails are needed. The 80-hour commitment includes 40 hours of class time and 40 hours of community service but will leave participants with vast knowledge of both landscaping and vegetable gardening.
“After completion of 40 certification hours, people will get a badge, and the Master Gardener coordinator will help guide them to complete 40 hours of community service through projects like beautifying a church or a community center within a year,” said Monroe County Extension Agent Randall Nevins.
Some of the previous projects Master Gardeners have completed have included helping with the Sarah Peugh Mini Park in Aberdeen, the Amory arboretum and landscaping around the former Becker Post Office across from the Amory Regional Museum.
Monroe County currently has 14 active Master Gardeners.
The classroom subjects, taught online by Mississippi State University professors, include soils, botany, weed science, lawns, invasive plants, plant diseases, entomology, ornamentals, fruits and nuts and vegetables, among others. The course will conclude March 29.
Master Gardeners help extend the educational arm of MSU to the public by providing horticultural information based on university research and recommendations.
There is a $90 fee associated with the course. For more information, call 369-8684.
