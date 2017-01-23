Smithville Attendance Center taking donations for Hattiesburg relief
SMITHVILLE – In the aftermath of the EF-3 tornado that struck the Hattiesburg area in the early morning hours of Jan. 21, Smithville Attendance Center is doing its part to offer relief through a donation drive.
“Things we take for granted either they don’t have or they’re in limited supply,” said Smithville High School Principal Chad O’Brian.
The school is accepted non-perishable items such as canned and boxed food, cleaning supplies, school supplies, diapers and wipes. The school is not taking clothing donations.
All donations must be delivered to the school by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
The tornado took the lives of four people in Forrest County and did significant damage in Hattiesburg and neighboring Petal. William Carey University’s Hattiesburg campus reported on its website there was widespread damage on campus including damage to dorms, Tatum Court, Thomas Hall and the library.
Related Posts
- Jones named Amory School District’s Administrator of Year
- Creative imagination and dreaming big helps put writer’s thoughts on the pages and on the screen
- Loaves and Fishes inaugurates grocery store format
- Monroe County School District dismisses amid social media post
- Wintry precipitation arrives
- Hamilton elementary students learn to Reject All Tobacco
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Reading fosters independence with the help of Amory’s library January 17, 2017
- Beatles scholar giving in-depth talk on the Fab Four January 20, 2017
- Aberdeen High School product Pargo making his IFL debut January 20, 2017
- Motorcycle club comprised of Vietnam vets helping veterans January 20, 2017
- Panthers score late, hang on against ’Stangs January 20, 2017
- Smithville Attendance Center taking donations for Hattiesburg relief January 23, 2017
- Amory police make meth arrest January 23, 2017
- Extension hosting Mississippi Homemaker Volunteer interest meeting January 23, 2017
- Master Gardener program looking for green thumb recruits January 23, 2017
- 3 Goats Station latest venture for Aberdeen entrepreneur January 22, 2017
- John Nancy Bishop: What time is this on 18th? Want to be there!...
- Mallory P Johnston: The formation of this article isn't written as an...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
- Country Boy: Unless another team steps up to the plate (so to s...
- Judy Crump: Thanks for sharing this story. I lost my mother to...