Smithville Attendance Center taking donations for Hattiesburg relief

SMITHVILLE – In the aftermath of the EF-3 tornado that struck the Hattiesburg area in the early morning hours of Jan. 21, Smithville Attendance Center is doing its part to offer relief through a donation drive.

“Things we take for granted either they don’t have or they’re in limited supply,” said Smithville High School Principal Chad O’Brian.

The school is accepted non-perishable items such as canned and boxed food, cleaning supplies, school supplies, diapers and wipes. The school is not taking clothing donations.

All donations must be delivered to the school by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The tornado took the lives of four people in Forrest County and did significant damage in Hattiesburg and neighboring Petal. William Carey University’s Hattiesburg campus reported on its website there was widespread damage on campus including damage to dorms, Tatum Court, Thomas Hall and the library.