Komen North Mississippi affiliate accepting grant applications

For the Monroe Journal

TUPELO – The North Mississippi affiliate of Susan G. Komen is now accepting grant applications. The deadline to apply is Feb. 20.

Funding priorities include:

· Evidence-based programs that will increase availability of breast cancer screening programs for residents of Chickasaw County.

· Programs that provide transportation for residents of Oktibbeha County to receive breast cancer services.

· Screening mammography for underserved women in the 16-county service area.

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

· Tax exempt status under the Internal Revenue Service code

· Non-profit organization located in or providing services to one or more of the following Mississippi counties: Alcorn, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Lowndes, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Oktibbeha, Tishomingo, Tippah, Union

· Project must be specific to breast health and/or breast cancer, and funding should only be used to impact residents of the above listed counties.

The grant application and reporting process is online. For more information, visit www.komennorthms.org.