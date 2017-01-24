 

Komen North Mississippi affiliate accepting grant applications

TUPELO – The North Mississippi affiliate of Susan G. Komen is now accepting grant applications. The deadline to apply is Feb. 20.
Funding priorities include:
· Evidence-based programs that will increase availability of breast cancer screening programs for residents of Chickasaw County.
· Programs that provide transportation for residents of Oktibbeha County to receive breast cancer services.
· Screening mammography for underserved women in the 16-county service area.
Applicants must meet the following criteria:
· Tax exempt status under the Internal Revenue Service code
· Non-profit organization located in or providing services to one or more of the following Mississippi counties: Alcorn, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Lowndes, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Oktibbeha, Tishomingo, Tippah, Union
· Project must be specific to breast health and/or breast cancer, and funding should only be used to impact residents of the above listed counties.
The grant application and reporting process is online. For more information, visit www.komennorthms.org.

