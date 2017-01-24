Neurologist joins Merit Health Gilmore Memorial roster of providers

AMORY – From the brain to the spinal cord to the nerves and muscles throughout the body, neurology deals with the study and treatment of disorders of the nerves and nervous system. The neurology team at Merit Health Gilmore Memorial provides a variety of services to treat the health of this vital system. The team recently welcomed its newest provider, Dr. Rance Wibourn.

Wilbourn joined the team in January, heading up the neurology practice to compliment the work of Doctors Brunel Gomez, Dwight McComb and Roger Ratliff, with whom he shares offices at 1107 Earl Frye Blvd., Suite 6, in Amory.

His education took him from undergraduate studies at Mississippi State University to medical schools at the University of South Alabama in Mobile and the University of Kentucky at Lexington. He and his wife, Hope, are parents of six children and live in Kossuth.

Even though he’s a Birmingham, Alabama native, Wilbourn considers Mississippi home.

“I’ve lived half my life here,” he said. “I’ve found Amory to be warm and receptive. It’s a good, family-oriented culture.”

Gilmore is committed to providing superior neurological care to Monroe County and the surrounding area. Its goal is to provide a quality level of neurological care for patients so they understand both the medical problem and the treatment options available for them. Gilmore’s team makes every effort to provide a committed, compassionate and respectful atmosphere for patient care.