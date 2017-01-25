Amory archery pair signs with inaugural Blue Mountain College team
AMORY – Amory High School seniors Ashlee Parham and Jessie Davis on Jan. 18 signed with the Blue Mountain College Toppers’ first female archery team, which will begin competition during the 2017-2018 school year.
“It’s part of our Grow Blue Mountain College initiative, and we’ve added eight sports in two years,” said BMC archery coach Clint Gannon. “We’re recruiting from across the nation and when you can sign two Top 25 archers in the state of Mississippi, you’re hitting a home run. Both are excellent student athletes, and we want excellence in the classroom and in the sport. We’re a faith-based college, and they’re a good fit.”
Davis, who plans to major in exercise science, began in the sport her sophomore year. She is among the Top 25 female archers in Mississippi. Her highest career score is 273.
“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to further my archery career at the collegiate level. I’m very excited to see what the future holds for me,” Davis said.
Parham originally began in archery her seventh-grade year. She plans to major in psychiatry. She is one of the top 3 female archers in the state and has recorded a high score of 269 for her career. Additionally, she has won top shooter in several tournaments.
“I am extremely blessed to be able to continue my education and continue my career. I’m excited to be on the first archery team at Blue Mountain,” Parham said.
