Nettleton: City officials plan for 2016’s momentum to carry over into 2017

NETTLETON – Friday, Jan. 13 carried the same feel as one year to the work day did for Mayor Mem Riley. He had returned from the Mississippi Municipality League winter conference the day before, the sky was gray, and the temperatures were unseasonably warm. That’s the same day he received a phone call from Walmart executives that threw a foreseeable kink in sales tax collections and morale for the city.

“The phone rang at 10 o’clock, and it was a Walmart representative. I thought, ‘Wow, they’re about to add on,’ and he said he had some bad news. Here I am up here,” Riley said illustrating his high level of excitement. “And then they said in X-number days, they were going to close. It was a bad day, and it really hurt.”

As much of a hit as Walmart’s corporate decision to close all of its Walmart Express locations was and as ominous as the news seemed for the year, Nettleton has overcome by filling the building with a Dollar General Market, welcoming several small businesses and checking off a number of goals its leadership wrote 12 months ago, making for an exciting 2016. In 2017, the same teamwork approach will fuel aspirations for another potentially memorable year of prosperity.

Checkmarks, plenty of checkmarks

Last January, the mayor and board of aldermen formulated a list of attainable goals for 2016. The list was a cooperation of not only the elected officials, but city hall employees and employees of all of the city’s departments.

Going over the list, a few of the accomplishments included a messaging system for sewer repairs, membership in a rural water emergency management association, gaining a knuckleboom truck, gaining inmate labor services from Monroe and Lee counties and increased numbers of residents and businesses.

“We wanted between two and four new businesses and got eight and we’re looking at a couple more new businesses on the bypass. Our goal was growing by 50 new residents, and we had 10 new water meters installed in the last year,” Riley said. “A key point Nettleton has is growing off of Tupelo. If you can get those 50 people living in Nettleton, shopping in Nettleton and kids going to school in Nettleton but wanting to work in Tupelo, that’s great.”

As far as new businesses go, the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce had five ribbon cutting ceremonies in one day in October for new Nettleton businesses.

“The town of Nettleton, Aberdeen and Amory have been very supportive. The mayor gets his doughnuts from here, and Dollar General orders two dozen glazed doughnuts every Friday,” said Michelle Moore, who opened Dolly’s Sweet House on Oct. 15 after years of dreaming of going into business.

The business offers everything from cupcakes to wedding cakes.

Dinger Nation, Nettleton’s newest business, is a prototype for future indoor baseball and softball training facilities for owners Daniel Carroll of Nettleton and Dennis Heisel of Saltillo.

“We’re sitting on the edge of Tupelo, and Monroe County is big into baseball and softball. Nettleton is growing, and it’s a pretty accessible area in the center of a box, per se. Strategically, we want to grow and open facilities closer to the Booneville and Corinth and Pontotoc and Oxford areas,” Heisel said.

Dinger Nation offers eight retractable batting cages, TVs, two party/coaches rooms, onsite baseball and softball training and 24-hour access to members.

As for city officials’ work, an unaccomplished goal dating back 16 years is for Nettleton to locate an ambulance service. Other goals carried into 2017 include remodeling city hall and acquiring improved lighting on Main Street.

Riley’s two biggest disappointments last year were losing Walmart and the National Guard. The National Guard armory is now property of the city, and ideas are welcome to best utilize the space to serve the community.

Life in a border town

Speaking geographically, Nettleton is unique. Highway 6, one of its higher volume traffic thoroughfares, acts as a county line in sections. City government is headquartered in Monroe County, while the school is in Lee County.

“There are times when the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce might help with something in Lee County. The CDF [Community Development Foundation] is more than happy to help with projects in Monroe County. I’ve got two sheriffs I can talk to. I’ve got two supervisors I can talk to. I like it,” Riley said. “The town of Nettleton has a great relationship with all of them. Some of these mayors say it’d be a nightmare being in two counties, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. If I had the choice to switch to one county, I wouldn’t change it.”

According to Nettleton City Clerk Dana Burcham, the city receives one check from the state when it comes to sales tax revenue regardless of businesses located on both sides of the county line.

Aside from cooperation between city and county government, Monroe County District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan and Lee County District District 5 Supervisor Billy Jo Holland came together last May for Nettleton’s third annual cleanup day, a community event organized by Friends of Nettleton Community Development and Recreation Committee.

With a little help from my friends

Small in members but big in enthusiasm and heart, Friends of Nettleton is the volunteer group responsible for other events like the Town Creek Festival, Fourth of July activities and the Main Street Christmas Open House, which began last December.

“Through our Friends of Nettleton Facebook page, we advertise any sales our businesses may have going. It’s like the chamber of commerce Nettleton itself doesn’t have. We also advertise any school functions,” said Burcham, one of the group’s four current members.

The group’s members also double membership roles in Friends of the Nettleton Library. The town celebrated a huge checkmark to close out 2016 after securing new space for the town’s library, an effort made possible through the cooperation of Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, District 16 Rep. Steve Holland and Friends of the Nettleton Library. There will be fundraising and donation campaigns, as well as grant applications written, to help pay for the new building in 2017.

“The community supports that library so much, and I think it’s going to help the kids and the school,” Burcham said.

Another recent attribute was the town’s first citywide revival in November, which attracted between 250 and 400 worshippers per night to Nettleton High School’s football field.

Public support has also helped Nettleton progress last year by way of the Sullivan and Gillentine families’ donation of funds for a new pedestrian bridge near the intersection of Pine and Union streets.

“It’s very easy for an outsider to tell the mayor, board or police chief that you’re having problems in your community. If the town stays united, you can’t have them tell you you you’re doing bad. We’re a close-knit community,” Riley said.