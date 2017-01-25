Nettleton comeback falls short to Booneville

NETTLETON – The Nettleton Tigers overcame a slow start to take a brief lead in the second half before eventually falling short to Booneville last Tuesday night.

Booneville pulled ahead at the end of the third quarter on its way to the 51-47 win over the Tigers.

“Booneville did some good things there in the fourth quarter to get some separation,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “I was real proud of our kids because I thought they played really well getting themselves back in it with a chance to tie. If we will build on that fourth quarter, good things in district play will happen because they are definitely the best team in their division. We have to rise up and make sure we bring it for fourth quarters.”

Nettleton scored first in the game on a basket by Damien Ealy, but fell behind 9-2 quickly. They were spurred by a Grady Gardner three late in the first, then a putback by Bud Hammond on a free throw miss to pull within a point at 12-11. Seconds later, Shawn Pounds tied the game at 13-all before the Blue Devils ended the quarter with a three to go back ahead.

It was slow going for both teams in the second, but the Tigers got baskets from Gardner and Ealy and free throws from Ealy and Tyler Jernigan, the latter’s cutting the Booneville lead to 23-21 at the half.

The Blue Devils led by as many as five early in the third before a three by Gardner. Back-to-back treys by Jernigan gave the Tigers their first lead since the beginning of the game midway through the third.

The two exchanged the lead a few times with Nettleton pulling ahead 37-36 late in the quarter on a free throw by Pounds and a two by Ealy, but once again, Booneville ended the period with a three to lead 39-37 going into the fourth.

A couple of early runs in the fourth pushed the Devils ahead by as many as nine before Pounds scored four quick points, and Ealy added a layup to make it 48-45. Ealy scored again seconds later to make it a one-point game, but the Tigers were forced to foul and the Devils iced the win from the line.

Ealy led the Tigers with 20 points, followed by 10 from Jernigan and 8 each from Gardner and Pounds.

“I was proud of them because they kept battling, and if you play that hard for four quarters, good things will happen,” Gardner said. “Booneville made some tough shots. Damien (Ealy) had a great game, and Tyler (Jernigan) was solid as well. Damien has had a couple of really good weeks of practice, and he’s starting to take that to the floor. We’re coming together at a good time, and I’m liking what I’m seeing out of them.”

(G) Booneville 58, Nettleton 34

The game was dominated by the defending Class 3A champs as they led 18-4 at the end of the first and 41-12 at the half.

Nettleton got its best offensive production in the fourth quarter as they doubled their points total by scoring 17 in the period.

Kameron Miller led the Lady Tigers with her 12 points.