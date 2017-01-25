OWO ‘Resolution’ event features two main events

AMORY – There are a couple of noteworthy things at stake following the outcome of the Outlaw Wrestling Organization’s Jan. 28 double-main events. Headlining six matches, OWO Champion Tony Dabbs will defend his belt against Memphis wrestling veteran Motley Cruz.

“If Tony Dabbs wins, Hollywood Jimmy Blaylock has to quit the wrestling business,” said OWO Commissioner Terrell Moore. “In our other big match, Extreme Brett Michaels will face Neil ‘The Real Deal’ Taylor. If Brett Michaels wins, Neil Taylor has to wear a chicken suit for our Feb. 25 show.”

Other matches for the event, entitled “Resolution,” include Curlee Moe, Bonecrusher, Barry Wolf and Bam Bam Bundy.

Doors to the East Amory Community Center open at 6:15 p.m., and belltime is at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $10, and ages 10 and younger get in for $7.