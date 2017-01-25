OWO ‘Resolution’ event features two main events
AMORY – There are a couple of noteworthy things at stake following the outcome of the Outlaw Wrestling Organization’s Jan. 28 double-main events. Headlining six matches, OWO Champion Tony Dabbs will defend his belt against Memphis wrestling veteran Motley Cruz.
“If Tony Dabbs wins, Hollywood Jimmy Blaylock has to quit the wrestling business,” said OWO Commissioner Terrell Moore. “In our other big match, Extreme Brett Michaels will face Neil ‘The Real Deal’ Taylor. If Brett Michaels wins, Neil Taylor has to wear a chicken suit for our Feb. 25 show.”
Other matches for the event, entitled “Resolution,” include Curlee Moe, Bonecrusher, Barry Wolf and Bam Bam Bundy.
Doors to the East Amory Community Center open at 6:15 p.m., and belltime is at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $10, and ages 10 and younger get in for $7.
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012.
- John Nancy Bishop: What time is this on 18th? Want to be there!...
- Mallory P Johnston: The formation of this article isn't written as an...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
- Country Boy: Unless another team steps up to the plate (so to s...
- Judy Crump: Thanks for sharing this story. I lost my mother to...