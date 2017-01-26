Aberdeen aldermen approve renaming of roads to honor late civil rights activists

ABERDEEN – During aldermen input of the Jan. 17 board meeting, Ward 1 Alderman Alonzo Sykes brought up an idea originally mentioned several meetings ago – renaming a street in his ward to honor the late General Lee Young, who was a champion for local civil rights. Following discussion, Martin Luther King Drive was approved to be renamed General Young Street, and the Highway 45 bypass from the northern city limits to the river bridge will be renamed Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Mayor Maurice Howard said after checking with the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the renaming is allowed within the city limits.

Ward 3 Alderman David Ewing introduced the need for a better way to inspect subpar rental property in town to benefit tenants, which is a goal he will work toward in the future.

“We’ve got a lot of rental houses in town and a lot of young people coming in these houses and paying rent, but still we have some owners who own the houses and in some areas they call them slum lords. I want to talk to the city inspector and his team to find out how we can protect people renting these houses that are substandard,” Ewing said. “We have some houses we know cannot pass a test with insulation and wiring and things like that.”

City building inspector David Low said he is waiting on two quotes to demolish a burned out house on Long Street. The city’s street department is working to adjudicate several properties.

“We don’t have anything big enough to tear the houses down. With the one, particularly, on Long Street, the house is too close to the adjacent property, and it’s still got a second level up, so if it falls, we want to make sure we have somebody who’s a licensed contractor with insurance,” Low said.

Following citizen input from Linda Record and Joyce Vasser on the subject of litter, Howard set the date for the next citywide cleanup day, an event he recommended for each quarter.

The next cleanup day will be Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. until noon. Volunteers will meet in front of city hall and disperse throughout town to improve the look of the town.

In other business, the board discussed options on how to deal with an insurance claim on a totaled out Bobcat, which was burnt up due to a faulty pinched gas line.

“The insurance has the cash value listed at $70,195, and it does have a $1,000 deductible. The question is if you guys want to keep the Bobcat or just let it remain as totaled. If you want to keep it, it has the salvage value of $6,317.55. Other than that, if we total it out, we will receive $69,195 from insurance or if we repair the Bobcat, the insurance company will pay us $62,877.45. We still have a note on this Bobcat of a balance of $96,000,” said city comptroller Karen Crump, who clarified the balance also reflects the purchase of a truck, trailer and Bobcat attachments.

Crump gave the approximate estimate of $80,000 for the Bobcat and attachments’ purchase two years ago, with nearly half of that figure spent on attachments. Following executive session, the board voted to accept the insurance payment.

In other business, the board approved:

• The low bid of $132,900 from Sansom Equipment Company for the purchase of a new sewer truck. The city previously budgeted $147,000 for the truck.

• Employee enhancements for Tamanda Griffin for a Tennessee Valley Public Power Association seminars in Greenville, Tennessee; Barbara Vasser for a clerk update in Oxford; Pedro Clay for a certified animal control course in Dallas; and Daniel Beasley for a hazardous material course in Jackson.

• A request to accept the retirement of James Young from the street department.

• A motion to pay contractor Clifford Jones $1,000 to complete work on building at the port.

• A motion to repair sinkholes on Thayer Avenue and Locust Street.

• A motion to give public works director Richard Boone a $10,000 raise and eliminate one position in the department.

• A motion to terminate Cory Jarrett from the Aberdeen Police Department due to not completing police academy.

• A motion to hire Chris Dobbins full-time to the APD.