Fidelia Club banquet speaker has local roots

AMORY – The Fidelia Club, a local women’s civic club that has been active in Amory for more than 60 years, meets four times a year. Event coordinator Nancy Hoang is excited about its next event, a banquet open to the public, and its homegrown keynote speaker, Mandi Marett Stanley.

“Stanley is the daughter of former Amory High School Principal Larry Marett and his wife, Judy, and a graduate of Amory High School,” Hoang said.

The Feb. 16 banquet, entitled “Little Life Lessons I Never Knew I Needed,” will feature Stanley’s discussion of aspects of social etiquette for ladies with an informal, more modern-day approach that is less intimidating than the stiff “old-school” protocol of high society.

Stanley, who now resides in Madison, began her career as a classified ad proofreader and editor with a small newspaper in the south. A move to Dallas led to a full-time position as a technical proposal writer for a healthcare firm. She soon parlayed that experience into the opportunity to train others to be better persuasive communicators.

Audiences appreciate her platform enthusiasm, interactive style and content-rich messages. Primarily, she works with business leaders who want to boost their image and with organizations wanting to gain credibility in the marketplace.

Stanley’s client list includes the U.S. Air Force, Campbell’s Soup, McDonald’s USA, Walgreen’s Corporate, Godiva Chocolate and the National Football League.

The Fidelia Club last hosted an auction during the Christmas season as a fundraiser for its projects, which include community and cultural grants, as well as a scholarship for local students of the Mississippi University for Women nursing school in memory of former nurse Maggie Jones, who for many years cared for newborn babies in Amory.

“We outgrew that. Some of our club members met with Stanley to explore ideas for talking points for a program to benefit our market group, which is ladies of all ages,” Hoang said.

Stanley doesn’t typically have a stump speech that gets recycled but rather caters a presentation to the audience that is expected. Her primary genre is motivational speaking.

The upcoming banquet will be held in the gymnasium of First United Methodist Church of Amory on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. Limited seating tickets, available for $20 each, can be purchased by contacting Kathy Nerren at 257-5684.