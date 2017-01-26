Hamilton suffers two losses at hands of Heritage Academy

By Rob Williams

For the Monroe Journal

HAMILTON – Neither the Hamilton Lady Lions nor the Lions were able to buy a basket on Friday night as both teams came up short on their home court against Heritage Academy.

(G) Heritage Academy 48, Hamilton 43

The Lady Lions had their only lead of the game when Icie Cockerham drove to the basket and put Hamilton ahead 2-0 1:30 into the opening quarter. Baskets by Hannah Pettigrew and Tori Harrison tied the game at six and eight, but then the Lady Pats began slowly pulling away.

Heritage was up by five after a three from the corner, but Deidra Keaton and Tylisha Verner cut the margin back to two at 13-11 in the closing minute. The Lady Pats took advantage of a turnover and hit the front end of a one-plus-one to go ahead 14-11 at the end of the first period.

Back-to-back threes and a free throw gave the Lady Patriots a 7-point run to start the second quarter and extended their lead to 10 points at 21-11. Harrison broke the streak by putting a rebound back, and Alexia Ware nailed a three to cut the lead in half. A steal by Harrison and two from the line pulled the Lady Lions to within a basket at 22-20 at halftime.

Another run to start the second half got the Lady Pats back by by seven, but steals by Harrison and Amyah Verner cut it back to two at 29-27 halfway through the third period. The bank closed the remainder of the period, and the game went into the fourth quarter with Heritage ahead 32-28.

The Lady Lions finally found some offensive success in the final stanza, but so did the Lady Pats. Cockerham banked a three in from the top of the key to pull Hamilton to within two at 43-41 with 1:00 left in the game, but the Lady Pats went to the line and pulled out the 48-43 win.

The winning margin came from the free throw line, where Heritage hit 11 of 25 while the Lady Lions managed only five of 16.

Harrison was the Lady Lions leading scorer with 12 points.

(B) Heritage 47, Hamilton 34

The bank was closed and the vault welded shut for the Lions as they only managed three points in the opening quarter against the Pats.

Heritage started the game with a 7-0 run, which was broken when Tae Howard came off the bench to shoot foul shots for John Smith and hit the front end. Juante Bankhead hit the Lions’ only basket from the floor with 1:07 left in the period. The Pats led 13-3 at the break.

Jacob Jaudon got the Lions started in the second period with a three as Hamilton outscored Heritage 9-7, but were still trailing 19-12 at halftime. LaDerrick Despenza and Jerrod Whitfield got their first points in the second quarter to help the Lions close the gap to three, but the Pats quickly built the margin back to 11. Bankhead scored the Lions’ last six points of the period, but they still trailed by 11 at 37-26 going into the fourth quarter.

A three by Jaudon got the Lions to within seven midway through the final stanza, but the Pats could not be stopped and pulled out the 13-point victory.

Dalton Ford was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points for Heritage, while Jaudon led Hamilton with 11 points.

“We have got to learn patience of offense,” Hamilton coach Drew Garvin said. “We are trying to force things to happen, and it is not working.”