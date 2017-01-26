MHP responds to two-vehicle accident
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Highway 41 at the on-ramp to Highway 45 Alternate, according to MHP Public Affairs Officer Criss Turnipseed.
A northbound 1994 black Toyota pickup flipped after colliding with a southbound 2008 gold Chevrolet Impala that was attempting to make a left turn onto Highway 45 Alternate’s southbound on-ramp.
The driver of the Toyota, Terry J. Carr Jr., 36, of Mathiston was ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo where he is listed in critical condition. Govner Cunningham Jr., 65, of Nettleton was the driver of the Impala and sustained no injuries in the crash.
This accident remains under investigation by MHP.
Related Posts
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Beatles scholar giving in-depth talk on the Fab Four January 20, 2017
- Nettleton: City officials plan for 2016’s momentum to carry over into 2017 January 25, 2017
- Amory archery pair signs with inaugural Blue Mountain College team January 25, 2017
- OWO ‘Resolution’ event features two main events January 25, 2017
- Nettleton comeback falls short to Booneville January 25, 2017
- MHP responds to two-vehicle accident January 26, 2017
- Noles hold off late charge from Panthers January 26, 2017
- Hamilton suffers two losses at hands of Heritage Academy January 26, 2017
- Fidelia Club banquet speaker has local roots January 26, 2017
- Aberdeen aldermen approve renaming of roads to honor late civil rights activists January 26, 2017
- John Nancy Bishop: What time is this on 18th? Want to be there!...
- Mallory P Johnston: The formation of this article isn't written as an...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
- Country Boy: Unless another team steps up to the plate (so to s...
- Judy Crump: Thanks for sharing this story. I lost my mother to...