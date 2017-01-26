 

MHP responds to two-vehicle accident

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Highway 41 at the on-ramp to Highway 45 Alternate, according to MHP Public Affairs Officer Criss Turnipseed.
A northbound 1994 black Toyota pickup flipped after colliding with a southbound 2008 gold Chevrolet Impala that was attempting to make a left turn onto Highway 45 Alternate’s southbound on-ramp.
The driver of the Toyota, Terry J. Carr Jr., 36, of Mathiston was ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo where he is listed in critical condition. Govner Cunningham Jr., 65, of Nettleton was the driver of the Impala and sustained no injuries in the crash.
This accident remains under investigation by MHP.

