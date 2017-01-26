Morgan to succeed Barnett as Amory city clerk
AMORY – The news of who the incoming Amory city clerk will be wasn’t out until after executive session of the board of aldermen meeting Jan. 17.
“Jamie Morgan was appointed as my replacement once I vacate the building,” wrote retiring Amory City Clerk Lee Barnett in a press release.
Barnett announced his April retirement during the Jan. 3 board of aldermen meeting. Morgan has worked in the city clerk’s office since April 2011.
In other business, Mayor Brad Blalock requested approval of a resolution to relocate municipal court proceedings from city hall to the Monroe County Government Complex effective March 1, pending approval by the Monroe County Board of Supervisors.
According to Amory City Judge Michael Malski, the chambers at city hall are experiencing overflow problems on court dates, and the county government complex offers more space inside as well as ample parking.
Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen brought up a dimension of law enforcement his department has begun to use that sounded like science fiction coming to life. The police department has been coordinating efforts with Matt Hannon of the Monroe County Volunteer Search and Rescue Team in using drones to pursue suspects on the run. Missions done to date have been donated by Hannon and have been successful in helping to locate and apprehend subjects.
When a fourth executive session was requested later in the meeting to add to the three already on the agenda, Blalock asked, “Did everybody pack a lunch for tonight?”
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About jward
Search
- Beatles scholar giving in-depth talk on the Fab Four January 20, 2017
- Nettleton: City officials plan for 2016’s momentum to carry over into 2017 January 25, 2017
- Amory archery pair signs with inaugural Blue Mountain College team January 25, 2017
- OWO ‘Resolution’ event features two main events January 25, 2017
- Nettleton comeback falls short to Booneville January 25, 2017
- MHP responds to two-vehicle accident January 26, 2017
- Noles hold off late charge from Panthers January 26, 2017
- Hamilton suffers two losses at hands of Heritage Academy January 26, 2017
- Fidelia Club banquet speaker has local roots January 26, 2017
- Aberdeen aldermen approve renaming of roads to honor late civil rights activists January 26, 2017
- John Nancy Bishop: What time is this on 18th? Want to be there!...
- Mallory P Johnston: The formation of this article isn't written as an...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
- Country Boy: Unless another team steps up to the plate (so to s...
- Judy Crump: Thanks for sharing this story. I lost my mother to...