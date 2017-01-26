Morgan to succeed Barnett as Amory city clerk

AMORY – The news of who the incoming Amory city clerk will be wasn’t out until after executive session of the board of aldermen meeting Jan. 17.

“Jamie Morgan was appointed as my replacement once I vacate the building,” wrote retiring Amory City Clerk Lee Barnett in a press release.

Barnett announced his April retirement during the Jan. 3 board of aldermen meeting. Morgan has worked in the city clerk’s office since April 2011.

In other business, Mayor Brad Blalock requested approval of a resolution to relocate municipal court proceedings from city hall to the Monroe County Government Complex effective March 1, pending approval by the Monroe County Board of Supervisors.

According to Amory City Judge Michael Malski, the chambers at city hall are experiencing overflow problems on court dates, and the county government complex offers more space inside as well as ample parking.

Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen brought up a dimension of law enforcement his department has begun to use that sounded like science fiction coming to life. The police department has been coordinating efforts with Matt Hannon of the Monroe County Volunteer Search and Rescue Team in using drones to pursue suspects on the run. Missions done to date have been donated by Hannon and have been successful in helping to locate and apprehend subjects.

When a fourth executive session was requested later in the meeting to add to the three already on the agenda, Blalock asked, “Did everybody pack a lunch for tonight?”