Noles hold off late charge from Panthers

SMITHVILLE – Smithville coach Nick Coln knows that anything can happen in a game of county rivals.

When the Amory Panthers started to pull back into the game in the fourth quarter, he liked the way his Noles responded in coming away with the 64-47 win on Thursday night.

“In games like this with a rivalry, we played hard all night with a lot of intensity,” Coln said. “I knew they would make a run right there, and we had to take everything they gave us. They made the run, and I thought we hit some big shots.”

Amory led in the first quarter on key baskets by Keshon Parks, who hit a three, and Kamden Parks and T.J. Wallace. Smithville tied the game at 7-7 at the end of the first on a three by Heath Noe, a pair of free throws by Dee Moore and a basket by Brandon Blair.

The Noles were ignited in the start of the second by back-to-back threes by Moore and Peyton Blair. The Panthers kept pace, thanks to T.J. Wallace, but a 4-0 run by Noe put the Noles up by double figures. Will McNeese made key free throws, and Smithville led 29-15 at the half.

“We’re shooting free throws a lot better, and it’s the little things with us,” Coln said. “It’s not having turnovers, the free throws, and it’s us playing together as a team. I think now that we finally have everyone healthy, we’re doing that, and this was a big win for us. It helps our confidence too.”

Smithville kept the lead comfortable throughout the third quarter as Brandon Blair made a pair of early baskets, and several Noles came through at the free-throw line again.

The Panthers started the third quarter off with a 7-0 run to make it a nine-point game before the big play by Moore. He hit a three and was fouled on the shot to make it a four-point play, and Noe scored the next seven points to extend the lead.

Amory was only able to cut the lead to as few as 14 points in the closing minutes.

Noe for Smithville and Wallace for Amory tied as the game’s high scorer with 22 points each. Moore with 18 and McNeese with 11 were also in double figures for Smithville, while Isaiah Thompson came off the bench to score 12 for Amory.

“Heath has stepped up as our leader, and Drew (Cox) has been playing well,” Coln said. “We’re still getting Dee going. When he gets going, he sparks everyone else.”

(G) Amory 46, Smithville 15

The Lady Panthers scored the first 23 points of the game, shutting out the Noles until the second quarter, and never looked back.

“I thought Kaleigh Wren did a good job of utilizing her jump shot tonight,” Amory coach Paula Wax said. “We don’t want her to be one-dimensional with her back to the basket because she can utilize her jump shot all night long. I told her to practice on that tonight.”

Lauren Haynes led the Lady Panthers with 11 points, followed by 10 from Wren. Precious Elliott was Smithville’s leading scorer with 9 points.

Earlier in the week, the Lady Panthers grabbed a key division win against Shannon, putting them in line for better seeding.

“We’re focused right now on the division,” Wax said. “We were very balanced on Tuesday, and I love when our book looks like that. It means everyone is participating, and it was the same way tonight. When we play balanced like that and aren’t leaning on one person, we have good nights. I like it because they don’t know who to guard.”