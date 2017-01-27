Aberdeen’s newest centenarian recalls pieces of the past century

ABERDEEN – Even if it snowed, Buford Easter would still have to walk three miles through the woods to get to school in Gattman as a youngster. Easter, who turned 100 years old on Jan. 18, has memories of historic milestones like being employed through a program in President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal, bartering butter for eggs during the Great Depression, winding the crank on his father’s Model A and fighting under Gen. George S. Patton during the Battle of the Bulge.

His father worked with a sawmill, and his job forced the family to move to homes in different parts of Monroe County. The family eventually moved to Aberdeen in 1928.

From 1933 to 1935, Easter worked with the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) as part of the New Deal.

“He was paid $5 per month, and $25 per month went back to his family,” said Easter’s daughter, Amy White.

Through his tenure working for the CCC, he installed plumbing for cabins and mixed concrete for the administrative building at Tombigbee State Park outside of Tupelo. Once that job was complete, he was transferred to Utah where he helped build pools for sheepherders.

During his service time with the U.S. Army’s 4th Infantry Division, he landed on France’s Omaha Beach three days after D-Day.

“They carried us on the beach on a barge and when we hit bottom, the gate came down, and we hit the ground with 90 rounds of ammo, a pack and an M1,” Easter said.

During his time at war, he drove a supply truck and at one point drove a Jeep escorting a general and a judge who were trying German special forces troops in court.

Following World War II, he reunited with his wife, Nellie, whom he had married before being drafted. Ultimately, the two were married for 71 years before she passed away in 2012.

Through his civilian career, he drove a truck and later joined the Aberdeen Fire Department, which he retired from in 1982 after serving 28 years with 21 years as fire chief. Following city retirement, he drove a bus for Oak Hill Academy for a short time.

His biggest accomplishment in life, he said, was buying a house in the 1950s, where he still lives. The house, located off of Chestnut Street, used to be on a gravel road.

“The biggest change I’ve seen is seeing the hospital come up,” Easter said.

He was raised to work hard his entire life, which was a lesson he passed along to his three children, along with finishing school and going to church.

As far as advice for anyone younger, he advises them to, “Take plenty of exercise and mind your parents.”