Burroughs celebrates milestone of 100th birthday

AMORY – Ottis Burroughs reached a milestone Jan. 23 by turning 100 years old.

“It’s good to get old, but hard to get around,” he said in retrospect.

Burroughs still lives independently at home with his faithful dog, Cricket.

“I was born in Alabama and grew up on a farm,” said Burroughs, who plowed with mules instead of machinery. “My father farmed during the growing season and worked winters in the coal mines.”

Burroughs is the lone survivor of five siblings. He and his wife, Vera Grace, parented two daughters, of whom one is deceased. His family has expanded through the years to include four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Burroughs cared for Vera faithfully until she passed away in 2002.

He has remained at their residence in the Easthaven neighborhood of Amory that has been his home for more than 50 years.

“He didn’t miss a day of work,” said granddaughter Karen Walls, who provides as much living assistance to Burroughs as he will permit. “His favorite pastime is fishing. He raised a garden until last year.”

After getting his start farming, Burroughs worked for the Frisco railroad as well as finishing concrete, which took such a toll on his knees that he needs steroid shots every couple of months. He still makes his own biscuits from scratch to enjoy with sausage.

“There’s no need to give up just because you get old,” said Burroughs, who is looking forward to his 101st birthday.