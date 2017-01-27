Gentiva Home Health and Hospice changes name to Kindred at Home

For the Monroe Journal

Gentiva Home Health and Hospice has been renamed Kindred At Home and Kindred Hospice to best reflect our participation in the nationwide Kindred Healthcare network of home health and hospice providers, nursing and rehabilitation centers and long-term acute care hospitals.

Our management, ownership and staff have not changed. We have served the area since 1977 and we will continue to strive to provide the quality care our residents deserve and expect.

We are proud to be part of a network of caregivers, clinicians, information technology teams and support personnel with a goal of providing superior outcomes for our patients. At Kindred, we continue the care for patients and residents in sites of service across the entire post-acute continuum.

Here is a listing of the renamed locations in your area:

The name Gentiva Home Health will change to Kindred at Home, and Gentiva Hospice’s name will change to Kindred Hospice. Kindred Healthcare, Inc., a top-90 private employer in the United States, is a FORTUNE 500 healthcare services company based in Louisville, Kentucky with annual revenues of approximately $7.2 billion. Ranked as one of Fortune magazine’s Most Admired Healthcare Companies for seven years, Kindred’s mission is to promote healing, provide hope, preserve dignity and produce value for each patient, resident, family member, customer, employee and shareholder we serve.

For more information, go to www.kindredhealthcare.com. You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

For additional details, please contact Danny Mullins at (662) 364-6904 or danny.mullins@gentiva.com, or visit our website at www.kindredathome.com.