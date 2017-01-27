Lady Bulldogs thwarted at last second by Devils

ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs were seconds away from the win at the Aberdeen Shootout on Saturday.

Clinging to a one-point lead, the Lady Bulldogs saw Ashland put in a last-second basket to take the 59-58 win.

“We have to do a better job at the end of executing, taking care of the ball and following directions,” Aberdeen coach Lorenzo Conley said. “I feel like we had a couple of girls in a position they have never been in during a close game, so we made some mistakes. Hopefully we can learn from it and make better decisions next time.”

The first quarter was all Aberdeen as the Lady Dogs rolled out to a 15-5 win and led 13-1 at one point. Tamarah Sykes, Kirstin Metcalf, Tatyanna Edwards, Rakiya Boone, Trinity McMillian and Jasmine Braylock all scored in the first quarter.

Ashland notched the first five points of the second quarter to start to cut into the lead but a free throw from McMillian and a basket by Jasiah Riddle gave the Lady Bulldogs some breathing room.

The Lady Devils tied the game midway through the second before a free throw by Sykes and a three by Destiny Henderson put Aberdeen back on top. Ashland tied the game late in the quarter and then pulled ahead at 26-25 at the half.

Aberdeen pushed back ahead early in the third on back-to-back buckets by Sykes and Metcalf. Sykes was clutch from the free-throw line, and Metcalf hit another basket to make it 35-30. The two teams traded the lead back and forth, but the Lady Dogs led 40-37 going into the final quarter.

The Lady Bulldogs scored the first three points of the third to go up by six, and a three by Henderson and a pair from the charity stripe by Riddle extended the lead to ten at 48-38. Ashland threatened with four quick points, but Aberdeen answered with a pair of free throws by Amber Johnson and back-to-back buckets by Sykes and Edwards.

That was when Ashland started the real comeback, hitting crucial shots down the stretch and sending the Lady Dogs to the free throw line where some late misses cost them points.

Metcalf made a pair late in the game to go up by three, before the final two buckets by the Lady Devils.

“The free throws we missed were big,” Conley said. “Any time in girls’ basketball that you miss free throws in a close game, it comes back to haunt you. That was a really good team we played, and that’s the kind of tests we want.”

Sykes led the Lady Dogs with 15 points, while Metcalf was also in double figures with 12.

(B) Noxubee County 65, Aberdeen 49

A late run by Noxubee in the first quarter hurt the Bulldogs, and they were never able to catch up as they trailed 21-8 at the end of the first and 35-17 at the half.

In the third, Jokovian McMillian and Chad Brown opened the quarter with back-to-back baskets, and midway through the period, Bryson Franks hit a three and made a layup, and Jordan Gillespie drove to the basket for the Bulldogs to trail by just 11.

Noxubee answered with a big run late in the third to ensure the win.

Gillespie led Aberdeen with 22 points.