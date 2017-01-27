MCSO makes separate arrests

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Charles David Chavis, 50, of Amory was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He is currently in the Monroe Country Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

In a separate case, Windell Pace, 59, of Aberdeen was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with sexual battery. He is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.