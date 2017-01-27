Panthers, Lady Panthers finish regular season with wins

AMORY – With the playoffs looming, both Amory soccer teams wanted to finish the season on a positive note.

The goal was accomplished on Friday night as the Panthers won 3-1 and the Lady Panthers 7-1 to sweep New Hope.

“These were really good games to finish the season with, especially in the boys’ game,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “New Hope has a good team. I think coming in, the only losses they had all year were to Oxford, another good team. It was a good challenge for us because we had to play the duration of the game, and they were a physical team. Offensively, they have good speed, and they did a good job working their triangle offense. They had some guys who were explosive.”

The Panthers wasted little time in scoring as Austin Rowell found the back of the net in the third minute after a cross from his counterpart Jake Kirkpatrick on the wing.

The Trojans tied the game in the 13th minute, but Amory pushed back ahead in the 22nd on a goal by Brendan Koehn, with Kirkpatrick getting the assist once again.

The two stayed locked in the 2-1 battle for much of the rest of the game until the 66th minute when Aaron Pressley nailed the penalty kick with ease after Rowell was taken down inside the box.

“I was pleased with the way the guys played,” Clayton said. “I thought Matthew Martin came on and did a good job for us on the back, and Aaron (Pressley) is always solid in the middle. Our defensive mids Aaron Goldman and Peyton Avery both had good nights. We did a good job getting them off balance, which gave Cameron (Koehn) some space in the middle because they were worried about (Austin) Rowell and Jake (Kirkpatrick) on the sides and Brendan (Koehn) moving out for those runs. It created some things for us on the inside of the offense.”

Clayton said he hoped his team was saving some momentum for the playoffs.

“Their keeper was really aggressive coming off the line, and he made some plays for them,” Clayton said. “We have to do a little better job capitalizing on our opportunities. That’s something we have struggled with a little as the season has went on, and I hope we’re saving them to use next week.”

(G) Amory 7, New Hope 1

Sophomore Ashley Stevens continued her torrid pace as she scored five goals on the way to the win.

“She had 40 goals coming in tonight, and she’s had a really good season,” said Clayton, who notched his 100th win with the Lady Panthers. “She’s been solid, and Morgan (Mitchell) keeps progressing each game. I thought it was a good effort all around with the girls. We have some that are really progressing and playing better each night.”

Stevens scored the first three goals of the night in the 5th, 11th and 25th minutes with asissts from Kenley Stephens, Morgan Mitchell and Genee Summers.

Mitchell found the net herself in the 38th minute, and then Stevens scored the next two with assists from Stephens and Emma Coggin.

Mary Kate Coggin notched the final goal of the night in the 57th minute.

Connor Stevens kept the shutout intact when she was in the goal as the Lady Trojans only found the back of the net in the final minute.