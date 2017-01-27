Smithville resident works closely with Hispanola missions

SMITHVILLE – Cheryl Hodges went with her church, Cross Bound Church of Smithville, on a mission trip last year to the Dominican Republic through the Hispanola Mountain Ministries (HMM) of Jackson.

“I fell in love with the people and culture and felt God calling me to missions,” Hodges said. “About October last year, HMM was looking for an executive assistant. They were celebrating their 10th anniversary in Columbus, and I went and talked to Scott Wilson, executive director. I told him I lived in Smithville, and he said other staff members worked remotely. I sent in my resume and was interviewed and this February, I was hired as the executive assistant.”

Hodges assists Wilson in helping recruit teams to go to Haiti and the Dominican Republic (DR). She does the paperwork, answers questions about the teams’ stay in the countries and gets the needed medical supplies to them.

“I do whatever Scott needs me to do,” she said. “The mission of HMM is to spread the Gospel and make disciples for God. HMM’s motto is ‘Being the hands and feet for Jesus.’”

HMM helps get resources for Haiti and the DR for medical and dental teams. Team members also dig water wells and hold Vacation Bible Schools and camps for kids, such as baseball and basketball.

“Some teams chose to evangelize and go door to door with translators. They will take beans and rice and distribute, especially to those in the mountains,” Hodges said.

HMM set up a relief fund for Haiti, which was recently hit by Hurricane Matthew, and so far has raised approximately $11,000. The goal is $25,000.

“Our facility in Haiti received minimal damage from the hurricane, but we are assisting with other needs there,” Hughes said.

Hughes returned on Sept. 9 from a mission trip to the DR and left Dec. 14 on a mission trip to Haiti.

Anyone who would like more information on HMM can go to its website, www.gohmm.org.