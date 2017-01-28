New traditions help us celebrate our first holiday season in the U.K.

By Matt, Melanie, Riley and Anna Brooke Stark/For the Monroe Journal

We had a wonderful holiday season in the United Kingdom. While nobody enjoys being away from family during Thanksgiving and Christmas, we enjoyed our time together and experiencing something new in another culture.

Because Thanksgiving is a unique American holiday, Thanksgiving Day itself was business as usual here. However, we did have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner at our home. We invited our next-door neighbor, recently widowed, and our landlady over to help us celebrate. We weren’t able to have a Thanksgiving turkey because turkey is their Christmas dinner meat. We settled for a nice roasted chicken.

Our guests especially enjoyed the sweet potato casserole and green bean/corn casserole, since that was new to them. Also new to them was the iced sweet tea and caramel cake. We saw God work so much in 2016. Thanksgiving really was a celebration of God’s goodness.

As we neared Christmas, our family tried to keep many of the familiar Christmas traditions. We made Christmas tree ornaments, put up some of our decorations we brought with us, hung our stockings and read our familiar Christmas books.

When Riley finished school for the term, we also experienced some new things. Part of Riley and Anna Brooke’s birthday presents was going to the Hippodrome in Bristol to watch the pantomime, Cinderella. Pantomimes are uniquely British theatre works that are humorous and involve the audience. It was a fun afternoon!

The Christmas season here includes lots of mulled wine and mince pies. Christmas Day we had a lovely traditional Christmas dinner with friends of ours from Brentry. Our dinner included turkey, sausage stuffing, sage and onion stuffing, bread sauce, pigs in blankets, potatoes, parsnips and carrots. Dessert was Christmas pudding and brandy butter. The Christmas pudding is similar to a fruitcake. It is traditionally made months before Christmas so it can age properly; sometimes the mixing of the Christmas pudding is done by all of the family members as well. It is quite impressive as it is presented because it is set aflame!

While eating, we paused our lively chatter, to watch the Christmas message from the Queen. We certainly enjoyed our traditional Christmas dinner.

After Christmas, we traveled to Devon and visited some of the beautiful countryside of England. Since we did not grow up in the big city, we were ready to see some countryside. We drove to Dartmoor National Park and enjoyed the views and hiking. We climbed some impressive granite tors (looks like very large rocks). We also visited a 15th century church.

We drove through quaint little towns and simply enjoyed seeing new places. We concluded our driving/hiking tour by finding the beach. While I admit this beach wasn’t as pretty as our own Gulf Coast, it was nice to see and hear the waves.

How is Christmas different for the people of England? Other than the Christmas pudding, in many ways it’s very similar to the U.S. They also enjoy singing the familiar Christmas carols.

Schools across the country sing carols about Jesus Christ. Because of the long tradition of singing carols, people seem to have no problem with singing about the birth of Jesus. But sadly, they are simply indifferent or clueless to the idea of a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, which truly brings the message of Christmas alive.

The people we have come in contact with are very polite. However, they seem to view Christianity as just another religion that they do not need. “I’m a bit of a skeptic.” “I tried that, but I got tired of seeing some of the Christian leaders not living out what they preached.” “I don’t see the point.” “I don’t believe in God.”

When Matt was planning his youth Christmas party, he was told by one of the youth whose parents are Christian, “Why would I invite my friends to church? They aren’t Christian.” Growing up in the 80s, part of me wanted to respond, “Well DUH! That’s why you ask them!” But this is how the youth seem to view it – leave religion out of conversation and know where they fit in – Christian, atheist, Buddhist, Muslim, etc. As a result, it’s easy for youth here to assume they are Christian by association.

Matt’s challenge with the youth is obviously reaching the many unchurched in Brentry, but also challenging the youth of the Christian parents to have their own personal relationships with Jesus Christ.

Even in Amory, it is easy to only invite other Christians to church events. “Oh since I know they go to church…I can invite them along.” Or it might be, “No, we can’t invite them to our house. They never go to church.”

There are a lot more Christians or church-going people in Monroe County, so it would be easy to ignore the people that need to hear about Jesus Christ. It’s also easier to focus on our group of friends, so that we remain comfortable.

While our lives here are very different in many ways, we are reminded daily of so many here that are lost. We also are so grateful for this opportunity – to share God’s saving message and to grow closer to Him as the need to depend on Him for strength and encouragement is made more evident. We are also so thankful for our friends and supporters at home.

We realize that this is a work being done by God through our supporters. We are just excited to be the hands and feet.