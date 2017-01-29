Celebrate National Soup Month with some homemade soups

January is National Soup Month, and it is a good excuse to make a tasty homemade soup. Even though this January, for the most part, hasn’t been cold so far, the weather is bound to change. We don’t often have stone-cold weather in Mississippi but to me, anytime is soup time.

I really appreciate people responding to my “SOS” for soup recipes on Facebook. These recipes are sure to make the upcoming weather forecast for cool weather during the weekend easier to stand. What can be better than a bowl of hot soup, cornbread or a piece of crusty bread?

Cabbage/Potato Soup

Gayle George

One bag of shredded cabbage

One can of chicken broth

One stick of butter

Four cups of water

Five to six potatoes cut up in bite size

One can of Rotel

1/2 cup of chopped green onions (scallions)

Salt and pepper

One pound of Velveeta Cheese (add 20 min before serving)

Cook in a crockpot half the day (4 hours) on high or all day (6-8 hours) on low.

Note: (Your kids will never know it’s cabbage if you tell them it’s hash browns.)

Turnip Green Soup

Susan Harrison

1 pkg. frozen turnip greens

1 pkg. frozen turnip greens with turnips

1 pkg. Knorr dry vegetable soup mix

32 oz. low-sodium chicken broth

2 cans northern beans

1 can Rotel tomatoes

1 Tbsp. sugar

1 pkg. Cajun style smoked sausage

1 can white shoe peg corn

Chop up smoked sausage. Don’t drain anything. Put all remainder of ingredients, adding greens last. Cook on high for 4 hours in crockpot and enjoy.

Crockpot Cream Cheese Chicken Chili

Tammy Waldrop Parham

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can white beans

1 can corn, undrained

1 can Rotel, undrained

1 pkg. Ranch dressing mix

1 tsp. cumin

1 Tbsp. chili powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1 – 8 oz. pkg. light cream cheese

2 chicken breasts

Place chicken at bottom of crockpot, then pour whole can of corn, Rotel, black beans and white beans on top. Cover with seasonings and Ranch mix. Stir together. Place cream cheese on top. Cover with lid and cook on low for 6-8 hours. Stir cream cheese into chili. Use two forks to shred chicken. Stir together and serve.

Vegetable Beef Soup

Mary Jane Westerlund

1 yellow onion, chopped

2 cloves fresh garlic, pressed or chopped

1 to 1-1 / 2 lbs. beef stew meat

3 Tbsp. oil, divided (olive oil preferred)

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. cracked pepper or peppercorns

1 heaping tablespoon Herbs Provencal, or any combination of basil, oregano, thyme, marjoram, rosemary and tarragon

2 large bay leaves

1 – 1/2 quarts of beef broth

28 oz. can crushed tomatoes

1 large package frozen mixed vegetables, or choice of fresh or frozen green peas, corn, green beans, carrots and butter beans

1/2 cup rice, or 1 cup diced white potatoes

Cook chopped onion and garlic in 1 tablespoon of oil, until translucent.

Pat stew meat dry and in a large, heavy-bottomed stew pot, brown the meat in 2 tablespoon of oil over medium-high heat. (I prefer olive oil because it adds a bit of flavor.) When the meat is a golden brown color, stir in the spices and herbs. (I use the Provencal herbs mix, but you can add in any of the individual herbs listed in the ingredients.)

Add 1 quart of beef broth and scrape in all the bits of browned juices on the sides and bottom of the pan. Stir in tomatoes. Add the bay leaves.

Cover and simmer on very low heat until the meat is fork tender. (Usually a couple of hours.) Stir in 1 large package of frozen mixed vegetables or your preference of vegetables, fresh or frozen. Add 2 more cups of beef broth.

Cover again and simmer another 45 minutes or until vegetables are thoroughly cooked. Remove from heat and allow soup to cool overnight.

Note: My mother, Lillian Grisham, made a wonderful Vegetable Beef Soup recipe. We had this often in the winter months; it was good to the last drop! Mother made soup at night so that it could sit over night after cooking and in the morning she could lift off any excess grease, if needed. Also, it is always better day two or when reheated.

I add 1 cup of red wine when I make this soup. You can add 1/2 cup of rice if you want more body to the soup, but also remember to add an extra cup of beef broth for the rice. This soup just gets better and better when it is reheated. Serve with cornbread muffins for a delicious supper.

Corn Chowder

Fay Loden

1 large can cooked chicken, drain and crumble

1 can Cream of Chicken soup

1 can Cream of Potato soup

1 can green chiles

1 can Mexicorn

1 cup chicken broth

1-1/2 cups milk

1 cup Cheddar cheese

Mix all ingredients together and heat thoroughly.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Tanya Jones

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 can diced tomatoes, drained

1 can corn, drained

1 can chicken, drained, save broth

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 can green enchilada sauce (I didn’t have any, so I used taco sauce)

1 can chicken broth (use saved broth)

1 pkg. taco seasoning

Heat until ingredients are well blended and very warm. Serve with cheese, sour cream and tortillas chips.

Mushroom Soup

Tanya Jones

1/4 cup finely chopped onions

1 Tbsp. butter

2 cups sliced fresh Baby Portobello Mushrooms

6 Tbsp. flour

1 box chicken broth

1 cup Half and Half

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

Sauté onions in butter until tender; add mushrooms and sauté until tender.

Put flour into a bowl and add broth, a little at a time until smooth.

Stir into the mushroom mixture and bring to a boil. Cook until thickened. Reduce heat. Add Half and Half salt, and pepper. Simmer for 15 minutes, stirring often.