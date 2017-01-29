ICC holds ACT preparation courses
For the Monroe Journal
The Continuing Education Department of Itawamba Community College has scheduled two options for Preparing for the ACT.
The first class, which will begin Feb. 8 at the Belden Center (3200 Adams Farm Rd.), will meet Mondays from 5:30-8 p.m. through Apr. 4 with no class scheduled for Mar. 14. The $100 fee includes the book.
Preparing for the ACT will also be offered six Saturdays from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. English and reading will be covered Feb. 13, Mar. 26 and June 4, and math and science, Feb. 27, Apr. 2 and May 21. Cost is $50 for each session.
ICC’s ACT prep class instructors use intensive classroom review procedures in English, reading, science reasoning and math that focus on strategies for improving scores by three methods including review of all concepts tested, tips for overcoming test anxiety and guides for studying smart that will help improve test-day performance. Instructors effectively communicate techniques to help students perform with confidence. Pre-test and post-test full-length ACT practice tests will be administered to measure performance, and extensive handouts will be provided for skill practice.
Preregistration is required. For more information and to register, call 407-1500.
