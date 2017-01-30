Bobby and Will Hall slated to headline Panther Gala

On Feb. 2, Amory football fans will be treated to the return of two Panther legends as Bobby and Will Hall will speak at the Panther Gala.

The gala will be held at the Old Armory at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased by calling 256-3221.

Amory football coach Allen Glenn called the event further bringing back the tradition of Amory football.

“The older generation remembers the years that Coach Hall was here, and the younger generation remembers hearing of them,” Glenn said. “It’s a great opportunity for the community to experience these guys and hear them tell stories of when they were here and about what Amory football means to them.”

Bobby Hall coached the Panthers from 1984-1989, then again from 1993-1999, winning 145 games and three state championships during his tenure. Will Hall quarterbacked the Panthers to the 1998 state title and was most recently named the offensive coordinator at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

“Bobby Hall’s name alone would draw a big crowd, and you add Will’s name to the mix, and it will draw even more,” Glenn said. “The younger generation will remember him playing here and at UNA both.”

The event will be semiformal and will feature a sit-down meal catered by Joe McGonagill.

“We wanted to make it a classy event. It’s going to be an upper scale, nice meal. We want it to be a community event, for both men and women to enjoy,” Glenn said. “You can dress up, come out and hear two guys with Amory football stamped on them. ”