County’s LEPC resumes activity for a new year

ABERDEEN – Dormant throughout the previous year, the Monroe County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) met Jan. 19 and hosted speakers to discuss industrial fire safety and Monroe County Health Connections, a similar group focusing on patient care.

“One thing with Connections is in the time of a disaster, we meet all the needs and checking on the elderly is part of it. That’s where Connections comes into play,” said Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Bunky Goza.

Monroe County Health Connections Coordinator Cindy Hathcock explained the similarities between the group and the LEPC.

“Where you represent industry, we represent the individual patients in their homes,” Hathcock said.

With a focus on the workplace but valuable to know for the home, Jim Melrose, industrial safety manager of North Alabama Fire Equipment Company, stressed safety and response plans in the event of a fire.

“It’s not an if. It’s going to happen, so you’ve got to be ready for it,” Melrose said. “Everybody needs to know evacuation protocol and where the nearest fire extinguisher is. You have to work with your local fire department with a plan.”

According to Melrose, a pound of plastic puts out 300 times more smoke than wood when it burns and statistically, 70 percent of fire deaths are due to smoke inhalation.

In other business, the LEPC approved Robert Mitchell of Kemira as its president, Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill as its vice president and Donna Sanderson of the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency as its secretary/treasurer.