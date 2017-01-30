Gilmore recognizes its award-winning employees

For the Monroe Journal

AMORY – Merit Health Gilmore Memorial recently recognized several employees for their outstanding service at its annual employee Christmas luncheon and awards. The 2016 Clinical and Non-Clinical Managers of the Year, as well as the Employee of the Year, were recognized. The recognition is the highest honor a hospital employee or manager can receive.

Gilmore recognized Bert Mize, RRT as 2016 Clinical Manager of The Year. Mize has worked at Merit Health Gilmore Memorial since July 5, 1976 and has been director of respiratory care since 1977.

“Working at our hospital has been a large portion of my life. I have been blessed to live in a community that means so much to me and be able to help care for the people we serve,” Mize said.

Gilmore recognized Wanda Tubb as 2016 Non-Clinical Manager of The Year. Wanda Tubb has worked at Merit Health Gilmore Memorial since May 5, 1997. She handles all the responsibilities as clinic operations director.

Sherry Dill has been named 2016 Employee of the Year for Merit Health Gilmore Memorial. She was also awarded Gilmore’s December 2016 Employee of the Month.

Dill has worked at Merit Health Gilmore Memorial since May 20, 1978. She handles all of the responsibilities as Gilmore’s patient accounts representative.

Employees are nominated for the awards by their colleagues based on their commitment to patient care, their professionalism and their contributions on the job.

“Each employee plays an important role in delivering quality care and creating the best possible experience for our patients,” said J. Allen Tyra, chief executive officer. “These employees exemplify the best of who we are as healthcare providers through their dedication to our patients and the hospital. It is a pleasure to recognize each of them and celebrate the hard work of all our employees.”